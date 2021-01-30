Smackdown Loses Viewership But Wins the Night for Ratings in 18-49

Greetings, comrades. It is I, your El Presidente, once again filling in for Chad McMahon because his wife is probably cheating on him and he's having a mental breakdown because of it. Comrades, if El Presidente's wife was cheating on him, this "Gary" would be taken from his home in the middle of the night by my secret police and never heard from again. But everyone handles things differently, amigos, and the bottom line is that I have to cover Chad's beat of posting the Smackdown ratings today.

WWE Smackdown Ratings for January 29th, 2020

Here's what The Chadster wrote about the ratings last week:

With Donald Trump out of the White House, things are looking great for Smackdown, which drew 2.282 million viewers on average off hours of 2.284 and 2.280, up from last week's 2.065 million viewers by over 200,000 viewers. Smackdown's 18-49 demo number was once again a .6, but a drop in 18-49 amongst other shows helped Smackdown secure its second-place tie. 20/20, MacGuyver, Blue Bloods, The Blacklist, Dateline, and anything airing on THE CW had no chance against Smackdown in the 18-49 demographic this week, though technically, in overall viewership, Smackdown was superior only to the three shows that aired on The CW network this week.

This week, that viewership is down slightly to 2.228 million viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. The first hour drew 2.294 million viewers and the second drew 2.161 million. With the Royal Rumble taking place on Sunday to kick off WrestleMania season, it's highly likely that there will be a boost starting next week.

In the 18-49 demographic, comrades, Smackdown scored a .6 in both hours, same as last week. However, this week, that was enough to claim TOTAL RATINGS VICTORY, comrades, like when I used to defeat my opponents in elections and then have them jailed for daring to oppose me. Haw haw haw haw! But in all seriousness, when will the television industry end the inequality of treating viewers 18-49 different from other viewers, comrades?! Viva la ratings revolución!

Aside from that, it is good to see Smackdown's ratings looking healthy heading into the Royal Rumble, and it's no surprise, considering Smackdown is the least excruciating to watch of all of WWE's weekly shows. Until next time, my friends: socialism or death!

Comrades, the capitalist pigs that control the means of production at Bleeding Cool have demanded I provide you with this paragraph of SEO keyword-rich text so that they can continue to fill their coffers with the product of the people's labor. One day, El Presidente vows, they will all die like dogs. But until that day comes, my friends, I must play their game for now.

WWE Smackdown, launched in 1999 during the heart of the Attitude Era and arguably WWE's flagship weekly television show since moving to broadcast television, aires live each week on Fox at 8PM Eastern on Friday nights and features top stars including Roman Reigns, Sasha Banks, and Daniel Bryan. Smackdown is also available to stream on Hulu the next day after airing, and can be viewed in the form of video clips on YouTube and animated gifs on Twitter, which some say is actually the best way to watch it. Bleeding Cool also provides a weekly recap to catch up anyone who missed the show.