WWE Smackdown's overnight ratings are up this week in a changing television landscape as Joe Biden took over as head booker of the United States from WWE Hall-of-Famer President Donald Trump. Biden has far less experience in the wrestling business than Trump, whose association with the company dates back to the 1980s and who benefited from the financial support of the McMahon family during his two presidential campaigns. Nevertheless, something Biden is doing in terms of policy is obviously helping, as Smackdown's viewership rose the week and the show also climbed in the rankings, tying for second place with Magnum PI and losing only to Shark Tank in Friday's overnight ratings as tracked by Showbuzz Daily.

WWE Smackdown Viewership Increases in Post-Trump America

With Donald Trump out of the White House, things are looking great for Smackdown, which drew 2.282 million viewers on average off hours o 2.284 and 2.280, up from last week's 2.065 million viewers by over 200,000 viewers. Smackdown's 18-49 demo number was once again a .6, but a drop in 18-49 amongst other shows helped Smackdown secure its second-place tie. 20/20, MacGuyver, Blue Bloods, The Blacklist, Dateline, and anything airing on THE CW had no chance against Smackdown in the 18-49 demographic this week, though technically, in overall viewership, Smackdown was superior only to the three shows that aired on The CW network this week.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

The Chadster likes to think of himself as "non-political," except where it comes to affecting the most important issue in The Chadster's mind: WWE's television ratings. And if Joe Biden is going to bring an era of ratings prosperity for WWE, than the new president definitely has The Chadster's full support.