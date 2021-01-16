WWE Smackdown Crushes Figure Skating Championships in Ratings War

WWE Smackdown came out on top in the network ratings wars Friday night. No, technically, Smackdown didn't win the night in overall viewership, nor did it score the highest rating in the 18-49 demographic. However, Smackdown absolutely crushed the National Figure Skating Championships in head-to-head competition! Yeah, figure skaters! Tell The Chadster how his ass tastes!

WWE Smackdown Tonya Hardings the Figure Skating Championships

The United States Figure Skating Championships put up a formidable effort in terms of overall viewership on Friday night, but they still came up short against Smackdown. The Skating Championships drew an average of 2.065 million viewers on Friday across three hours. Smackdown edged out that number with an average of 2.153 million viewers off hours of 2.2 million viewers and 2.105 million viewers. Smackdown scored a .6 in the 18-49 demographic, losing to both Shark Tank and 2020. In overall viewership, Smackdown's two hours were in eighth and ninth place for the night.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

The Chadster is aware that most people don't think of the U.S. Figure Skating Champions as direct competition for WWE Smackdown. Yes, it's true that most wrestling fans probably didn't even know the Figure Skating Championships were on TV last night. But they were, and they are a live sporting competition, and WWE beat them, so they deserve credit for that! Look, The Chadster has to take these wins where he can get them. Would you prefer The Chadster focused on losing to Shark Tank and flipped out again? Sure, you'd all love to see The Chadster go crazy. All of you are against The Chadster! But The Chadster will always be here to speak the truth about how WWE is the best at everything, especially at winning in the ratings!