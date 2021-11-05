SmackDown Preview 11/5: Roman Reigns Returns & Some Other Stuff

Hey gang! After a truly awful episode of SmackDown last week, WWE looks to be trying to make things a tad bit better by at least having their Universal Champion and face of the company actually show up this week. "The Head of the Table" Roman Reigns is set to appear tonight and will likely have a lot to say about his enemy Brock Lesnar's suspension and the ever-increasing tension between Reigns and his advisor, Paul Heyman.

Aside from the escalating issues in the Roman Reigns/Brock Lesnar/Paul Heyman saga that has a nation on edge, WWE was also kind enough to plan a wrestling match for tonight! It's not a particularly exciting one and probably won't be memorable, but it's something, right?

Naomi will get another shot against Shayna Baszler after getting screwed last week by Sonya DeVille. Here's what WWE.com has to say about the match:

WWE Official Sonya Deville has had it out for Naomi since she came to SmackDown, using Shayna Baszler as her own personal muscle to punish Naomi over the last few weeks. Tonight, Naomi has another chance to prove herself when she once again goes toe-to-toe with The Queen of Spades. Naomi looked to even the score last week against Baszler, but Deville had other plans, inserting herself into the match as the special guest referee. After a quick count gave Baszler the win, Naomi turned on Deville but left herself open to a surprise Kirifuda Clutch. Can The Glow shine against Baszler, or will Deville find another way to weasel her way into Naomi's business? Tune in to SmackDown tonight at 8/7 C on Fox to find out!

Will there be more matches than that sure-fire Dave Meltzer five-star classic? It's very possible! The only way to find out is to tune in to SmackDown tonight at 8 pm on Fox!