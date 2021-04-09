Smackdown Preview: The Final Stop on the Road to Blah Blah Blah

Posted on
by

Ahead of your opportunity to watch 37 Hours of WrestleMania (not joking) this weekend, there's just one more chance to get your WWE fix in before getting your WWE fix in nonstop for the entire weekend. Of course, we're talking about WWE Smackdown, the anus of WrestleMania week. But from that anus, will WWE birth a turd? Or will the go-home show for WrestleMania 37 properly set the stage for the biggest wrestling event of the year.

Smackdown Preview:Roman Reigns, Edge, and Daniel Bryan will TALK the night before WrestleMania on WWE Smackdown!
Roman Reigns, Edge, and Daniel Bryan will TALK the night before WrestleMania on WWE Smackdown!

Let's take a look at WWE.com's preview for the show:

Roman Reigns, Edge, and Daniely Bryan will COLLIDE… with WORDS.

Two days before they square off in the highly-anticipated Universal Championship Triple Threat Match, the WWE Universe will hear from The Head of the Table, The Leader of the "Yes!" Movement and The Ultimate Opportunist as they prepare to collide on The Grandest Stage of Them All?

The final stop on The Road to WrestleMania will feature a Special WrestleMania Edition of SmackDown, this Friday at 8/7C on FOX! And make sure to tune into WrestleMania this Saturday and Sunday April 10 and 11 streaming LIVE on Peacock!

Hmm.

And then there's the Andre the Giant Battle Royal…

Smackdown Preview:The Andre the Giant Battle Royal will take place on WWE Smackdown this year, making Smackdown the official WrestleMania pre-show.
The Andre the Giant Battle Royal will take place on WWE Smackdown this year, making Smackdown the official WrestleMania pre-show.

Oh yeah. The participants for that one:

  • Akira Tozawa
  • Angel Garza
  • Cedric Alexander
  • Drew Gulak
  • Elias
  • Erik
  • Gran Metalik
  • Humberto Carrillo
  • Jaxson Ryker
  • Jey Uso
  • Kalisto
  • King Corbin
  • Lince Dorado
  • MACE
  • Murphy
  • Mustafa Ali
  • Ricochet
  • Shelton Benjamin
  • Shinsuke Nakamura
  • SLAPJACK
  • T-Bar
  • Tucker

And furthering the theory that this is actually the WrestleMania pre-show, a match for the Smackdown tag team titles:

Alpha Academy are two men peaking at the same time and coming for the Smackdown tag team champions in a fatal four-way tonight.
Alpha Academy are two men peaking at the same time and coming for the Smackdown tag team champions in a fatal four-way tonight.

Plus, anything Vince McMahon feels compelled to book at the last minute for WrestleMania will have to happen here. Tune in tonight at 8PM Eastern for WWE Smackdown.

About Jude Terror

A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.