Smackdown Preview: The Final Stop on the Road to Blah Blah Blah

Ahead of your opportunity to watch 37 Hours of WrestleMania (not joking) this weekend, there's just one more chance to get your WWE fix in before getting your WWE fix in nonstop for the entire weekend. Of course, we're talking about WWE Smackdown, the anus of WrestleMania week. But from that anus, will WWE birth a turd? Or will the go-home show for WrestleMania 37 properly set the stage for the biggest wrestling event of the year.

Let's take a look at WWE.com's preview for the show:

Roman Reigns, Edge, and Daniely Bryan will COLLIDE… with WORDS.

Two days before they square off in the highly-anticipated Universal Championship Triple Threat Match, the WWE Universe will hear from The Head of the Table, The Leader of the "Yes!" Movement and The Ultimate Opportunist as they prepare to collide on The Grandest Stage of Them All? The final stop on The Road to WrestleMania will feature a Special WrestleMania Edition of SmackDown, this Friday at 8/7C on FOX! And make sure to tune into WrestleMania this Saturday and Sunday April 10 and 11 streaming LIVE on Peacock!

Hmm.

And then there's the Andre the Giant Battle Royal…

Oh yeah. The participants for that one:

Akira Tozawa

Angel Garza

Cedric Alexander

Drew Gulak

Elias

Erik

Gran Metalik

Humberto Carrillo

Jaxson Ryker

Jey Uso

Kalisto

King Corbin

Lince Dorado

MACE

Murphy

Mustafa Ali

Ricochet

Shelton Benjamin

Shinsuke Nakamura

SLAPJACK

T-Bar

Tucker

And furthering the theory that this is actually the WrestleMania pre-show, a match for the Smackdown tag team titles:

Plus, anything Vince McMahon feels compelled to book at the last minute for WrestleMania will have to happen here. Tune in tonight at 8PM Eastern for WWE Smackdown.

