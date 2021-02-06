Smackdown Video Clips Roll the Dice with "Uncut" Hulk Hogan Promo

Missed out on WWE Smackdown last night? Don't worry. WWE has released all the best parts of the show in the form of a bunch of YouTube clips. Why, you might wonder, would you watch the full two-hour Smackdown live on Fox when you can watch a much shorter version on YouTube the next day? It's a good question, for which there is no good answer. The fact is, WWE programming seems designed to be better consumed in this way.

But in any case, we're glad that WWE airs the show on television first because think of all the clickbait articles we'd miss out on if they didn't. There's the recap article, the ratings article, any breaking news articles about the events of the show. All we would be left with is this one clickbait article, the one where we ramble on long enough to meet a basic minimum word count and then embed all the Smackdown videos from WWE's YouTube channel. And what fun would that be?

Smackdown Video Highlights – February 5th, 2021

The riskiest move in all of these clips is giving Hulk Hogan two minutes for an "uncut" version of his promo from Smackdown. Can The Hulkster go a full two minutes without dropping an offensive racial slur? Past evidence would suggest not, but Hogan somehow made it through this one. He did have some very unkind words to say about Andre the Giant, however, who not only wasn't on Smackdown, but has been dead for nearly thirty years.

That wasn't all that happened on Smackdown last night. There was also some wrestling.

And WWE had some EX-X-XCLUSIVE video clips that didn't air on Smackdown as well.

Thanks for stopping by Bleeding Cool to watch these videos from WWE Smackdown and give us your clicks. It's much appreciated.