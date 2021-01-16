Smackdown Video Highlights: Billie Kay Makes Riott Squad Debut, More

Howdy folks! The Chadster here, bringing you some video highlights from WWE Smackdown. But just because you can watch this on YouTube doesn't mean you should. Go and watch it on your DVR so WWE gets credit for the ratings, dang it! The Chaster has a lot riding on this emotionally.

The big story on Smackdown last night was the struggle between Roman Reigns and Adam Pearce. Now, The Chadster doesn't want to take anything away from Roman Reigns. He is the Head of the Table and The Chadster respects that. But The Chadster never advocates for going against an authority figure. Adam Pearce must be respected! Luckily, Pearce came out ahead in the end.

Also on Smackdown last night, Billie Kay made her debut as a member of the Riott Squad. The Chadster doesn't understand punk rock, but good for her!

Unfortunately, things didn't go as planned.

Jey Uso tried, and ultimately failed, to take it to Shinsuke Nakamura. Now, Nakamura is looking to challenge Roman Reigns after Kevin Owens is done.

Bayley started her own talk show, Ding Dong, Hello!

Apollo Crews, angling for a spot at Roman's table, defeated Sami Zayn and set his sights on Big E once again.

The Street Profits, Sasha Banks, and Carmella were featured in backstage segments on Smackdown last night.

And in the in-ring main event of Smackdown, Cesaro scored a major win over Daniel Bryan.

The Chadster loved the show last night, but did viewers? The Chadster will have some ratings for you soon, loyal readers, and then we'll see whether The Chadster will be able to eat today. Until then, some keyword-rich test about WWE Smackdown.

