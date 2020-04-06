SmackDown Women's Championship Fatal 5 Way WrestleMania 36 Result

The SmackDown Women's Championship was defended in a Fatal Five-Way match at WrestleMania 36. It's the conflict between Sasha Banks and Bayley that's at the heart of the story here though. Earlier in the night, Bayley preached unity, but Sasha wants to win this title, friendship be damned. Sasha Banks made her way to the ring first. Lacey Evans followed. Tamina came out next. Naomi was the penultimate entrant. Finally, the champ, Bayley, came to the ring. Michael Cole and JBL provided commentary for this match.

WrestleMania 36: Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans vs. Tamina vs. Naomi vs. Bayley

With five women in the ring, this will be a tough one to recap, but I'll do my best. Bayley and Sasha teamed up on Tamina to start, but were rebuffed. Lacey and Naomi tried next with the same degree of success. Then all four teamed up on the biggest woman in the match. Tamina still powered out, and then followed up by taking everyone down with punches and elbows. Naomi tried latching onto Tamina's leg, but got ger face slammed into the mat. Bayley and Sasha eventually ejected Tamina from the ring with some kicks.

After that, Bayley matched up with Lacey while Sasha took on Naomi. Sasha took Naomi out and joined Bayley in beating on Lacey. They tried a double pin, but Lacey kicked out at two. They sent Lacey into the ropes and tried for a double arm drag, but Naomi caught Lacey with her feet and sent her upright. Lacey and Naomi dumped Sasha and Bayley to the floor.

That gave Naomi enough time for a rollup attempt on Lacey before Tamina returned to the ring and proceeded to clean house. She tossed the other women around the ring like rag dolls. She got a two count on Sasha, then Naomi. After choking Lacey with her foot, she tried and failed to pin her too. Bayley kicked out of her turn at one.

Tamina lifted Bayley for a Samoan Drop but Sasha made the save. Lacey and Bayley were sent to the outside. Tamina offered a show of unity to Naomi and Sasha, who accepted. But Tamina superkicked Sasha and attacked Naomi. Naomi hit a stunner on Tamina. Lacey Evans entered and she and Naomi got a dual pin two-count on Tamina.

Sasha returned and hit a 619 on Tamina. Bayley followed with an elbow drop. Sasha hit a frog splash. Lacey hit a moonsault. Naomi hit a split-legged moonsault. All four women pinned Tamina to eliminate her.

Lacey and Naomi formed an alliance to take on Sasha and Bayley, who rolled outside the ring for a breather. That didn't last long before a pair of baseball slides and some dives took them down. Banks and Bayley regained control, tossing their opponents into the ring and stairs. Bayley worked Naomi over at the apron rolled her in. She got a two-count and a one-count in subsequent attempts, then stomped Naomi down in the corner.

Naomi fought back with some rights to the gut, but Bayley whipped her into the corner. Sasha entered the ring to deliver some kicks to Naomi. They continued to double-team Naomi, but Naomi made a comeback, getting a double two-count on a double sunset flip. A pair do dropkicks and punches bought more time, and Naomi hit a stunner on Bayley and the Rear View on Sasha. A springboard spin kick took down Bayley, and Naomi slammed Bayley for a two-count.

Bayley broke up a subsequent submission, and Sasha hit the backstabber into the Banks Statement. Naomi submitted. Sasha and Bayley had LAcey at a disadvantage, and they used the opportunity to gloat. Lacey limped her way to the ring as the announcers speculated on when Bayley or Sasha would turn on the other.

Bayley and Banks beat down Evans in the corner. They converted a double-team arm-drag into a powerbomb and got a two-count on Evans. Banks pulled Evans to the corner and held her face against the turnbuckle for a knee from Bayley. Evans moved out of the way at the last minute and Bayley took out Sasha instead.

Sasha got a quick pair of two-counts on Bayley but Bayley took her down with a knee to the face and mounted her for some punches. Sasha returned and pulled Bayley off, angry about the knee. While they argued, Evans hit Banks with the Women's Right. Bayley didn't try to intervene. And then there were two.

Bayley gained the upper hand with some punches, a knee, and some elbows. She got a two-count for her troubles. After mocking Evans, Bayley choked other on the ropes for a bit. Evans fought back with a double axehandle to the midsection. She hit a trio of clotheslines and a backbreaker on Bayley.

The Finish

Bayley dodged a dropkick attempt in the corner and tossed Evans to the apron. Then she rammed Evans' head into the ring post. She got a two-count on the pin attempt. Bayle delivered some knees to the back and slammed Evans' arm into the mat. She dragged Evans to the corner and tied her arm with the tag rope.

That gave Bayley carte blanch to beat Evans down with punches and trash-talking. Evans hit a boot to Bayley's face on a charge and freed her arm. Some kicks to the stomach and back of the head form Lacey bought more time to recover. She hit a pair of bronco busters and went for the moonsault. She hit it, but Bayley kicked out at two.

Banks ran in and hit the backstabber on Evans. Bayley hit the Rose Plant and walks out of WrestleMania 36 as Women's Champion.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

Sasha Banks has had a raw deal since leaving NXT years ago. The crowd loves her or loves to hate her. Her matches and segments get reactions and ratings. But for whatever reason, WWE has always struggled with letting her have an extended run with a championship belt.

So, I was disappointed that Sasha didn't win here, but maybe this wasn't the time for it. The only place left to go for Bayley as champion here is a feud with her best friend, and that's something I'm definitely here for. Another thing I'm here for is the Firefly Funhouse match, so Chad is out!