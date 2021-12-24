Smallville: Tom Welling on How He Was Sold on Series; Breaking Point

With all of the buzz surrounding the return of The CW's Superman & Lois for a second season in less than a month after an impressive first season, there's been a ton of buzz around the offices surrounding The Man of Steel and his various adventures on the small screen. And if we're talking small screen, then there's no way you can have a conversation about Supes without first bringing up the Tom Welling and Michael Rosenbaum-starring Smallville. In honor of the show's recent anniversary, the duo has been doing co visits and virtual events discussing what it was like working on the series while offering personal anecdotes about the experience. Welling also took some time to sit with Rosenbaum for an episode of Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast (which you can check out here and here) where they covered a number of topics over the course of more than an hour. And yes, they definitely talk Smallville.

In the first clip, Welling explains that he was sold on the series being much more of an ensemble, what he learned from working with Amy Brenneman on Judging Amy, how the cameras never really impacted him, and the importance of feedback from his co-stars and creative team. Following that, Welling reveals the "awesome" & "cool" moment for him from the pilot episode. From there, Welling reveals that "most days" he felt like pulling his car off onto the side of the road on his way to work because he was so tired of needing to always be there as the lead (with Rosenbaum revealing that the cast finally pushed for Welling to get car service). The clip wraps up with Welling sharing a story of being pulled over & taught an important lesson, and (something we can appreciate) the importance of naps:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: TOM WELLING On How He Was Sold SMALLVILLE & What It Became #insideofyou #smallville (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YNd1bLwv77M&t=25s)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: What Sent TOM WELLING Over the Edge Filming SMALLVILLE? #insideofyou #smallville (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g8I5KQKMaGQ)

And for a look at the full interview, check out the episode below: