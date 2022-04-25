Smiling Friends, Lightning Wolves & More: Britt's TV Corner Watch List

Adult animation is bringing out some of the best content on television lately and there are some series that deserve the praise and attention from audiences right now. Unlike how recent portrayals have described animation, it's not only for children and the format serves a wide variety of entertainment from young to old. I've pulled together five adult animated series I wanted to recommend that people watch. Two of the shows I'm recommending, Big Mouth and Human Resources, have been recently renewed by Netflix. Big Mouth has been renewed for a seventh season and Human Resources has been given a second season. And then we have Adult Swim's Smiling Friends, Comedy Central Animation's Lightning Wolves, and HBO Max's Close Enough to round out our rundown.

So, waiting for you below are shows that are either recent additions to the world of adult animation or not necessarily new but deserve to grow a larger audience and are definitely worth your time:

Big Mouth: A half-hour edgy adult animated comedy from real-life best friends Nick Kroll (Kroll Show, The League) and Andrew Goldberg (Family Guy) about the glorious nightmare that is teenaged puberty.

Human Resources: The Big Mouth spin-off pulls back the curtain on the daily lives of the creatures – Hormone Monsters, Depression Kitties, Shame Wizards, and many more – that help humans journey through every aspect of life from puberty to parenthood to the twilight years. It quickly becomes clear that though the protagonists are creatures, they have a lot of humanity themselves.

Smiling Friends follows the employees of a small company dedicated to bringing happiness to a bizarre yet colorful world. The quarter-hour animated series is co-created by Michael Cusack (YOLO: Crystal Fantasy) and Zach Hadel (Hellbenders) and animated by Princess Bento Studio.

Lightning Wolves: The story of WOLFI-O, WOLFETTE, WOLFRO, MANITOBA, DINGO, and WHITE WOLF. The LIGHTNINGWOLVES, a team of half Wolf, half humanoid creatures tasked with protecting the Omniverse from the sinister Keeper of Spells, MOOM and his EXTREMELY underwhelming group of lackeys. All while learning important life lessons, becoming better Wolf-people through communication and introspection, and of course slowly spiraling out of control as they realize they are actually just toys and nothing really matters.

Close Enough: From Emmy-winning creator JG Quintel (Regular Show), Close Enough is a surreal animated comedy about a married couple, their five-year-old daughter, and their two divorced best friends/roommates all sharing a cramped apartment on the east side of Los Angeles.