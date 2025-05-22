Posted in: TV, YouTube | Tagged: SMOSH

Smosh Star Olivia Sui on Celebrating 10 Years with Comedy Troupe

Olivia Sui (Off the Record) spoke with us about celebrating 10 years of Smosh and what she's learned during her time with the comedy troupe.

Olivia Sui has been active in Hollywood for two decades since her on-screen debut on the USA comedy Monk. She's already hitting a major milestone in her career with her 10th anniversary in the comedy improv group Smosh with her debut in 2015. Founded in 2002, started by Ian Hecox and Anthony Padilla as an outlet for making Flash animations, the two shifted their attention to YouTube in 2005, during the streaming platform's infancy, long before it became a viable enterprise. Their investment paid off as the group became one of YouTube's most popular channels.

As of May 2025, Smosh's main channel has over 10 billion views, over two thousand videos, and has nearly 27 million subscribers. The brand has also expanded into multiple channels with the Smosh Pit that focuses on game shows and challenges of the cast, Smosh Games, which, as the name implies, has the cast playing various games from video games, board games, etc; SmoshCast, which focuses on their two podcasts, Smosh Mouth and Lunchtime with Smosh; ElSmosh, the troupe's programming but dubbed in Spanish, and SmoshAlike, Padilla's channel for his PressAlike production company under the same umbrella. Sui has appeared in over 300 episodes of Smosh's various content, from sketches, talk shows, and games, including Bit City, Eat It or Yeet It!, Every [Blank] Ever, If [Blank] Were Real, Try Not to Laugh Challenge, and more. While promoting her Quiver music drama Off the Record, she spoke to Bleeding Cool about the invaluable lessons she's learned all this time from being part of the group.

Smosh Star Olivia Sui Reflects on 10 Years

Bleeding Cool: You're approaching your 10th anniversary on Smosh, and I was wondering, when you think about the legacy you've built there, what have been the most significant and most invaluable lessons you've learned in your time at the group?

Most…oh man! I've learned many invaluable lessons with Smosh. One that sticks out is being creative on set, being malleable with scenes, and coming up with ideas when we are doing a scene, or coming up with improvised jokes on the spot. It's really an invaluable lesson I learned during my time there.

Off the Record, which also stars Rainey Qualley, Ryan Hanson, Rebecca De Mornay, Julia Campbell, Will Peltz, Billy Gibbons, Peyton Manning, and Edgerrin James, is currently available on demand and digitally.

