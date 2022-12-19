Smosh: Under The Mistletoe Had Serious Potential, Fell Short: Review

Smosh ventured into the world of virtual live events again with Smosh: Under the Mistletoe, but with some flaws, this event didn't live up to expectations based on Smosh: Under the Influence. Plenty of hilarious and smart bits delighted viewers like me throughout the evening on December 15th. It ended up feeling like a mixed bag of good and bad for an event that had the potential to reduce any potential flaws based on past experience.

Smosh: Under the Mistletoe included many talented names from the cast and crew of the popular YouTube channel. Those included in the livestream were a mixture of new and established cast members, with a special surprise arrival from Sarah Whittle, who formerly worked at the company. There was a clear understanding of which individuals were ok with making mistakes live on air and those who either didn't or switched moods once they weren't sober. The set was decorated beautifully and had some fantastic holiday elements to it, along with a bar for the development of a questionable drink to be made by Garrett Palm. However, the set also felt very off with the amount of space given. Viewers who have watched Smosh videos before would be thrown off by bits and sketches they've witnessed before now being on such a big set. Some of that could have very well thrown off the vibe of the event at times, and it's understandable.

Smosh: Under the Mistletoe had some absolutely fucking hilarious bits, but then some would feel like something you'd see as a game on late-night television instead of this event. Mainly I think back to the wrapping competition that occurred. While it is a great idea and fun to have some drunk comedians and friends compete in wrapping oddly shaped gifts, it ended up feeling forced and awkward most of the time. A favorite portion of the event was "Tim Interviews His Exes," which included some absolutely hilarious moments from characters developed by Ian Hecox, Shayne Topp, Chanse McCrary, and Amanda Lehan-Canto. This is something that Smosh and its cast are good at. Character work continued to save this event from some less-than-favorable improvisational moments. Those moments did not include the fantastic singing done by Chanse and Angela Giarratana. They work so well together, and their improvisational skills continue to impress.

Smosh: Under the Mistletoe has some people that prove they work well whether sober or not, like Jacklyn Uweh (who also goes by "Jackie"). Her ability to work a crowd and quickly adjust her comedy helped many potentially awkward moments. Some seemed to have started drinking potentially way beforehand (even before the pre-show party). Those individuals appeared to disrupt the vibe at times. So when there was the VIP post-show Q & A at the end, it ended up being incredibly short compared to Under the Influence or other virtual shows I've watched. The chat feature became frantic with some rightfully upset fans who paid for this additional experience but were shortchanged. It's a tricky but important reminder: make sure you're on schedule, and your talent isn't approaching "black-out drunk" levels.

Overall there was a lot of fantastic energy between many of the cast members during a majority of the sketches and bits. I would always want to watch some of the sketches like "Try Not to Laugh" or "Tim Interviews His Exes," but comparing the price to the experience didn't feel completely worth it. There was some fun chaos in "Two Idiots Present" and the other sketches, but between them all, it became a mix of awkward silences or confusion. In the end, the show was honestly such a mix of good and bad parts. A lot of the segments could have been videos on their channel instead of placed within what felt like a hastily put-together virtual show.

Smosh: Under the Mistletoe Review by Brittney Bender 6.5 / 10 Smosh: Under the Mistletoe gave an effort with this virtual show, attempting to do as good or better than Smosh: Under the Influence, but the mixture of brilliant comedy and awkward drunken moments gave a lot to be desired. With an abruptly short Q & A session after the main event, VIP ticket status felt less than worth it. Credits Production Smosh Streaming Platform Kiswe