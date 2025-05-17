Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL 50 Cold Open: Trump Loves The Middle East, Morgan Wallen Jokes

The SNL Season 50 finale Cold Open found James Austin Johnson's Trump not wanting to leave the Middle East before a big fourth-wall break.

With NBC's Saturday Night Live wrapping up Season 50 tonight with host Scarlett Johansson (Jurassic World Rebirth) and musical guest Bad Bunny, we were wondering what SNL would be targeting with its final Cold Open until the fall. Donald Trump (James Austin Johnson) apparently found love in the Middle East with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (Emil Wakim) mad it clear that he was into this for himself and the American people while defending the $400M jet he got with no strings attached ("Not yet": Crown Prince).

From there, Trump noted he needed the plane because he didn't want to go anywhere near Newark Airport. Did we get a great Melania Trump joke? Yup – and a Morgan Wallen/"Get me back to Allah's country" comment. But then, Johnson's Trump broke the fourth wall to break the news to everyone that the Trump you like to laugh at is going away for a while – but the real Trump isn't going anywhere.

Trump recaps his historic trip to the Middle East pic.twitter.com/q08Dd0R1n3 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 18, 2025 Show Full Tweet

SNL: Saturday Night Live Season 50 Cast

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 50 main cast and featured players include Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim, Devon Walker, Chloe Fineman, Jane Wickline, Ashley Padilla, Andrew Dismukes, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Marcello Hernández, Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang, and James Austin Johnson. Here's a look at the official Season 50 cast photo from Photographer Mary Ellen Matthews:

Since its inception in 1975, the long-running late-night sketch comedy and music series has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. SNL makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with an unparalleled perspective on pop culture, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, SNL also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

The long-running late-night live sketch comedy and music series, which premiered Oct. 11, 1975, broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. Broadway Video, in association with SNL Studios, produces the program, which is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!