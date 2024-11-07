Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL 50 Promos: Bill Burr, Mk.gee Name-Spelling & Mickey Rourke Love

SNL star Sarah Sherman joined host Bill Burr and musical guest Mk.gee for a pair of on-stage promos this weekend's Saturday Night Live.

With a whole lot of folks wondering how this weekend's edition of NBC's Saturday Night Live will address the results of the VP Harris/Trump election and the U.S.'s upcoming four-year love affair with fascism, host Bill Burr and musical guest Mk.gee were joined by SNL star Sarah Sherman for tonight's on-stage promos. In the first promo, Sherman makes the mistake of asking how Mk.gee spells their name. Following that… well, let's just say that it ends with someone on that stage in the middle of a booty call with Mickey Rourke – and someone proclaiming their love for him.

SNL EP Lorne Michaels on Season 50 Plans

Back in May, the word went out regarding early plans to celebrate the milestone 50th season of Saturday Night Live. The network confirmed that there will be a "celebratory weekend" that wraps up on Sunday, February 16th (from 8-11 p.m. ET), with a live, primetime special. Now, thanks to an interview he had with The New York Times at the end of Season 49, we're learning some additional details on what's ahead – and Michaels's thoughts on those rumblings about his retiring after Season 50.

Along with the primetime special on February 16th, music producer Mark Ronson and Michaels will produce a "homecoming" of sorts at Radio City Music Hall on the Friday of that weekend. In addition, it was noted that musician and producer Questlove (The Roots) is co-producing a documentary for the anniversary season spotlighting the impact that SNL had had on music and culture, and Morgan Neville (Steve! (Martin): A Documentary in 2 Pieces, Won't You Be My Neighbor) is producing five documentaries focusing on both Michaels and the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series. As for those rumblings that the 50th anniversary will also be his last hurrah, Michaels is basing that decision on how he's feeling and not committing to anything. "I'm going to do it as long as I feel I can do it," he shared. "But I rely on other people and always have."

Heading into Season 50, SNL said goodbye to Punkie Johnson, Molly Kearney, and Chloe Troast – and hello to new featured players Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim, and Jane Wickline. In addition, Marcello Hernandez, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker were promoted to the main cast. After this weekend, Charli XCX will be taking to the stages of Studio 8H on November 16th as both host and musical guest. The long-running late-night sketch comedy series is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels. Liz Patrick directs, and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announces. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, Saturday Night Live is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

