SNL 50: Scarlett Johansson Eyeing "Retaliation" Against Michael Che?

It sounds like SNL host Scarlett Johansson will have a response to "Weekend Update" co-anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che's "Joke Swap."

This weekend, host Scarlett Johansson (Jurassic World Rebirth) and musical guest Bad Bunny will join NBC's Saturday Night Live team for the final show of the milestone 50th season. And based on what Johansson had to share with Vanity Fair, it appears the host will be looking for a little "retaliation" against Weekend Update co-anchor Michael Che. By now, we're all very familiar with Che and co-anchor Colin Jost's "joke swaps" where the writers abuse each other for our enjoyment by making each other read some truly brutal and over-the-top "news stories." With Johansson being married to Jost, she's been a choice target of Che's, including the infamously funny "roast beef" line during December 2024's edition (which you can check out below) – while Johansson was watching it go down live backstage.

"I had all these cameras on me. I didn't expect the setup to be like that," Johansson shared during the recent interview. "I was like, 'Wow, you really are seventh-, eighth-grade boys [grins]. I feel like it's almost my responsibility to come up with some way to burn Michael back. Retaliation, I'd say, should be expected." Well, it looks like Johansson has drawn a line in the sand – and it appears that she might get some help. "Others on the show could support this desire. Know what I mean?" Hmmm… let the speculation begin!

SNL: Saturday Night Live Season 50 Cast

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 50 main cast and featured players include Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim, Devon Walker, Chloe Fineman, Jane Wickline, Ashley Padilla, Andrew Dismukes, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Marcello Hernández, Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang, and James Austin Johnson. Here's a look at the official Season 50 cast photo from Photographer Mary Ellen Matthews:

Since its inception in 1975, the long-running late-night sketch comedy and music series has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. SNL makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with an unparalleled perspective on pop culture, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, SNL also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

The long-running late-night live sketch comedy and music series, which premiered Oct. 11, 1975, broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. Broadway Video, in association with SNL Studios, produces the program, which is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels.

