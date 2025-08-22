Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL 51 Announcements "In a Week or So"; Johnson Returning as Trump

SNL EP Lorne Michaels shared that Season 51 announcements are coming "in a week or so" and confirmed James Austin Johnson return as Trump.

We know that NBC's Saturday Night Live will be kicking off Season 51 on Saturday, October 4th. Other than that? Well, that's about it. But it looks like that could be coming to an end based on what SNL EP Lorne Michaels had to share. During an interview with Puck's Matt Belloni, Michaels shared some updates on how Season 51 is shaping up and when we can expect announcements regarding who's returning, who's leaving, and who's joining the SNL cast.

After scouting new cast members in Los Angeles and Chicago, auditions were reportedly held in Studio 8H last week. As for how Season 51's cast will look, Michaels noted that an announcement on returning cast, new cast members, and even "Weekend Update" anchors noted, "It'll be announced in a week or so." Belloni's reporting labels the changes on the way as being a "significant shake-up" (let the speculation begin), with Michaels noting that Season 51 comes with the pressure to reinvent. At one point in the report, Belloni notes that "several current castmembers expected to exit." One exit that apparently won't be happening: James Austin Johnson will continue to portray Donald Trump (a role he has more than earned).

SNL: Saturday Night Live Season 50 Cast

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 50 main cast and featured players include Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim, Devon Walker, Chloe Fineman, Jane Wickline, Ashley Padilla, Andrew Dismukes, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Marcello Hernández, Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang, and James Austin Johnson. Here's a look at the official Season 50 cast photo from Photographer Mary Ellen Matthews:

Since its inception in 1975, the long-running late-night sketch comedy and music series has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. SNL makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with an unparalleled perspective on pop culture, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, SNL also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

