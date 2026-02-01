Posted in: Current News, NBC, Peacock, Review, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL 51 Review: Alexander Skarsgård & Cardi B Bring Heat, Humor & Heart

Host Alexander Skarsgård and Cardi B helped SNL head into its Winter Olympics break on a strong note, capping off an impressive month.

Article Summary Alexander Skarsgård shines as SNL host, blending comedic chops with signature intensity and charm.

Cardi B brings electric energy to SNL with spirited musical numbers and surprise sketch appearances.

Standout sketches like Play Date and Immigrant Dad Talk Show 3 deliver big laughs and sharp satire.

Weekend Update, topical cold opens, and a strong cast round out a memorable SNL effort.

NBC's Saturday Night Live may not be returning until February 28th (because of the 2026 Winter Olympics coverage), but the long-running late-night sketch comedy and music series gave SNL and Heated Rivalry fans something to talk about until then. But this weekend was all about how the show would head into its three-week break, and we are happy to say that host Alexander Skarsgård and musical guest Cardi B helped SNL wrap up January 2026 on a strong note. In fact, Skarsgård and Cardi B capped off what was a surprisingly impressive three-episode run to the new year, with out host and musical guest embracing the madness and enjoying it, and that came across in every sketch and every performance. Was it a perfect show? No, but does such a thing even exist? But aside from a sketch or two that could've used a bit of trimming, there was nothing to knock and a whole lot to like/love about this weekend's effort. Here's a rundown of some quick thoughts…

SNL Season 51 Thoughts: Alexander Skarsgård & Cardi B

Skarsgård is clearly from the "Jon Hamm School of Comedy," where he lures you in with the good looks and smoldering intensity, and then unleashes a level of comedic diversity you just didn't see coming. "Play Date," "The Viking Raid,' and "Immigrant Dad Talk Show 3" are perfect examples of that – with bonus points going to Stellan Skarsgård for dropping by.

Thank you, Alexander Skarsgård, Cardi B, Pete Davidson, Stellan Skarsgård, and Jack McBrayer! Goodnight! pic.twitter.com/n1I2xXuWRf — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) February 1, 2026 Show Full Tweet

"Bodega Baddie" and "ErrTime," Cardi B brought a whole lot of Dominican pride and passion to Studio 8H, giving the shows the level of fire and energy that they needed. I hope she considers another run at acting (Cardi B also makes a fun appearance during "Immigrant Dad Talk Show 3"), especially after the potential she showed in Hustlers.

The SNL Cold Open and "Mom Confession" were a perfect one-two combo response to those who criticized the show last week for not going after the Trump Administration hard enough over the violence in Minneapolis. I like seeing Pete Davidson as a "go-to" SNL cast member, and his take on Tom Homan was spot-on with the messaging. But more attention needs to be paid to "Mom Confession" because it addressed a topic we've been seeing more of lately, with Ashley Padilla playing a mother who has come around to the belief that maybe Trump isn't good for the country, and has decided to confess that to her family (Skarsgård, Andrew Dismukes, Sarah Sherman, and Jane Wickline). Of course, "Weekend Update's" Colin Jost and Michael Che took it from there with some of the hardest-hitting headlines this season.

Speaking of Wickline… thank you! It felt like we were getting a lot more Wickline this week, and that's never a bad thing. But it was "Winter Olympics Promo" that was the big winner, with Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernández, Skarsgård, Padilla, and Sherman playing athletes and coaches sharing their respective journeys to make it to the Olympics. Let's just say that Wickline's Olympic athlete has a very different perspective on things, and Wickline does a great job of making that painfully clear.

Jost and Sherman are a comedic pairing that we need to say way more of. Plus, having Sherman reporting from outside was actually a very cool look for "Weekend Update." It adds to the contrasting absurdity of looking like a news show while doing things that involve Jack McBrayer stopping by. And while Sherman may think she didn't hear any "Whoos" when she took off her coat, social media was definitely offering her a whole lot of love and thumbs-ups.

Saturday Night Live Season 51: Alexander Skarsgård & Cardi B Review by Ray Flook 9 / 10 NBC's Saturday Night Live may not be returning until February 28th (because of the 2026 Winter Olympics coverage), but the long-running late-night sketch comedy and music series gave SNL and Heated Rivalry fans something to talk about until then. But this weekend was all about how the show would head into its three-week break, and we are happy to say that host Alexander Skarsgård and musical guest Cardi B helped SNL wrap up January 2026 on a strong note. In fact, Skarsgård and Cardi B capped off what was a surprisingly impressive three-episode run to the new year, with out host and musical guest embracing the madness and enjoying it, and that came across in every sketch and every performance. Was it a perfect show? No, but does such a thing even exist? But aside from a sketch or two that could've used a bit of trimming, there was nothing to knock and a whole lot to like/love about this weekend's effort.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!