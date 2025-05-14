Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL Cast, Host Scarlett Johansson During Season 50 Finale Read-Thru

NBC's Saturday Night Live cast and SNL host Scarlett Johansson checked in on Wednesday night from the Season 50 finale read-thru.

After being saved from a kiss-starved Colin Jost by Sarah Sherman and Michael Che earlier today during NBC's Saturday Night Live's midweek sketch, host Scarlett Johansson (Jurassic World Rebirth) is back with the SNL cast and writers for tonight's read-thru. Of course, this one's a bit bittersweet since it's also the final Wednesday read-thru for the season – but we're not going to go there quite yet. Instead, here's a look at the SNL cast and Johansson from earlier this evening:

SNL: Saturday Night Live Season 50 Cast

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 50 main cast and featured players include Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim, Devon Walker, Chloe Fineman, Jane Wickline, Ashley Padilla, Andrew Dismukes, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Marcello Hernández, Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang, and James Austin Johnson. Here's a look at the official Season 50 cast photo from Photographer Mary Ellen Matthews:

Since its inception in 1975, the long-running late-night sketch comedy and music series has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. SNL makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with an unparalleled perspective on pop culture, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, SNL also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

The long-running late-night live sketch comedy and music series, which premiered Oct. 11, 1975, broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. Broadway Video, in association with SNL Studios, produces the program, which is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels.

