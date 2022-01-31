SNL, HALO, The Masked Singer & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch 31 Jan 22

Hey, I was doing just fine before I met you/I drink too much, and that's an issue, but I'm okay/Hey, you tell your friends it was nice to meet them/But I hope I never see them again/I know it breaks your heart/Moved to the city in a broke-down car, and

Four years, no calls/Now you're looking pretty in a hotel bar, and/I can't stop/No, I can't stop/So, baby, pull me closer/In the back seat of your Rover/That I know you can't afford/Bite that tattoo on your shoulder/Pull the sheets right off the corner/Of that mattress that you stole/From your roommate back in Boulder/We ain't ever getting… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love & respect to The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey for "Closer" (with the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today includes some thoughts on Negan's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) future on AMC's The Walking Dead, FOX's The Masked Singer previews Season 7, Paramount+'s HALO drops an official trailer, Spotify starts placing a COVID-19 advisory on Joe Rogan & other podcast hosts, WKRP in Cincinnati & Head of the Class star Howard Hesseman passes away, HBO Max's Peacemaker star Steve Agee speaks with us about James Gunn & John Economos, and NBC's SNL kept its lucky streak of dogs in SNL sketches alive. And then we wrap things up with a look at our reviews, with this round bringing Funimation's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Entertainment District Arc.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Monday, January 31, 2022:

The Walking Dead Season 11 & Beyond: Some Thoughts on Negan's Future

The Masked Singer Season 7 Teaser Previews Masks, Group Names & Format

HALO Trailer: Master Chief's Fight For The Future Begins This March

Spotify Adding COVID-19 Content Advisory to Joe Rogan, Other Podcasts

WKRP in Cincinnati Star & Actor Howard Hesseman Passes Away, Age 81

Peacemaker: Steve Agee on James Gunn, Economos, Joking on Set & More

Saturday Night Live Goes A-Rod, Please Don't Destroy, Bad Dogs & More

And here's a look back at our reviews that went live over the past 24 hours, with a look at Funimation's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Entertainment District Arc:

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Entertainment District Arc E08 Review

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Chainsmokers – Closer (Official Video) ft. Halsey (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0zGcUoRlhmw)