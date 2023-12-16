Posted in: NBC, Preview, TV | Tagged: Billie Eilish, Kate McKinnon, nbc, please don't destroy, saturday night live, snl

SNL: Kate McKinnon/Weekend Update Moments; Please Don't Destroy Q&A

Here are some of Kate McKinnon's best SNL "Weekend Update" moments, while Please Don't Destroy answers your questions on very little sleep.

Article Summary Some of Kate McKinnon's unforgettable "Weekend Update" moments spotlighted ahead of SNL S49 midseason finale.

Please Don't Destroy trio reveals behind-the-scenes insights and personal trivia in a candid Q&A.

Season 49's finale promos feature McKinnon, Billie Eilish, and Ego Nwodim delivering laughs and holiday spirit.

Nostalgic throwback to one of McKinnon's final sketches and emotionally resonant "Don’t Say Gay" Bill commentary.

With only hours to go until SNL alum/comedy icon & host Kate McKinnon & musical guest Billie Eilish take the stages of Studio 8H for the midseason finale of NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 49, how about a little something to help set the mood? First up, we have a look back at a sketch from McKinnon's final show that was a serious punch to the feels – while SNL offers a rundown of some of McKinnon's top "Weekend Update" moments. Following that, Please Don't Destroy sits down to answer some questions as they take us "Beyond Studio 8H."

First up, we have a look back at McKinnon's "Final Encounter" sketch from Season 47 – joining host Natasha Lyonne and Cecily Strong as three individuals who've experienced multiple alien abductions being questioned by Aidy Bryant & Mikey Day's agents. Following that, we have a look back at some of McKinnon's "Weekend Update" highlights – including portraying Angela Merkel (Season 39), Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (Season 42), Senator Elizabeth Warren (Season 42), and Jeff Sessions (Season 43), we well as McKinnon's headline-making "Don't Say Gay" Bill commentary from Season 47:

And here's a look at Ben Marshall, John Higgins & Martin Herlihy of Please Don't Destroy answering some of your questions – from who their dream host is and which one of them would survive on a desert island to the last time they cried in public and their go-to karaoke song (and more):

SNL: Looking Back on Kate McKinnon's Week

For the final on-stage promos for the year, McKinnon & Eilish were joined by SNL star Ego Nwodim for a damn fine Barbie/Oppenheimer joke (with "jazz hands"), something "in the air" around Studio 8H that week, and McKinnon having a much deeper appreciation for what the holidays mean than we realized. Here's a look at the trio in action – followed by a recap of the rest of the week leading up to tonight's show:

Here's a look back at McKinnon and the SNL cast during read thru on Wednesday night – and let's not lose sight of the fact that this is McKinnon's first read-thru as SNL host:

During the midweek sketch, McKinnon hoped to have their Christmas wish become a reality after a one-on-one with the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree – to host SNL. And then it happened – a Christmas miracle! But didn't McKinnon already know that they were hosting? Yeah, Kenan Thompson had that same thought, too. Following that, we have a look back at the welcome video that was rolled out for McKinnon & Eilish earlier this week:

Saturday Night Live Season 49

Last month, we got a chance to check out the official Season 49 cast image taken by Photographer Mary Ellen Matthews:

And here's a behind-the-scenes featurette spotlighting how it all came together:

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 49 company includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Chloe Troast, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. SNL is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels, with Liz Patrick directing and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

