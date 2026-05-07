Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL: "Skit Season," Matt Damon's Reality Check, "Ben" Confusion & More

On Thursday, SNL host Matt Damon and musical guest Noah Kahan were joined by Ben Marshall for an epic six on-stage promos - here's a look!

Article Summary SNL drops six new promos with host Matt Damon, Noah Kahan, and Ben Marshall, packed with jokes and awkward mix-ups.

Matt Damon gets an SNL reality check: his path to Five-Timers Club status won’t happen until a very distant 2052.

Ben Marshall and Ben Affleck confusion fuels the SNL promos, alongside a brutal but funny callout over a Stick Season joke.

SNL’s midweek sketch sends Damon, Sarah Sherman, and Jeremy Culhane down a bizarre rabbit hole to crack the perfect sketch.

We were treated to a midweek sketch and a look at how read-thru was going on Wednesday night. Now, with NBC's Saturday Night Live kicking off the first of its final two Season 51 shows this weekend, host Matt Damon and musical guest Noah Kahan are joined by SNL star (and Please Don't Destroy member) Ben Marshall for this week's on-stage promos. We've got fears of a Good Will Hunting joke, Damon getting a reality check that he's on pace to be a "Five-Timer" (in 2052), some serious hair color concerns, some awkward Ben Marshall/Ben Affleck confusion, Marshall needing a boost of confidence, and Marshall getting called out for a "Stick Season" joke (and rightfully so, though he rebounds nicely) – that's right, six promos!

This week's SNL Midweek Sketch kicked off with Damon finding SNL stars Sarah Sherman and Jeremy Culhane staring intently at a whiteboard. Their mission? To figure out the perfect SNL sketch – a rabbit hole that apparently drove Will Ferrell insane. When Damon calls them out for going for a Good Will Hunting thing – a move that's around 30 years old – Sherman clarifies that she's never seen the film (while Culhane confesses that he grew up in a cult and didn't watch any films). We don't want to spoil anything, but let's just say that the answer may just lie with a"Bisexual cigarette talk show," "Black Snape as host," "No guests," and a stoner carrot checking into a casino hospital. Or not.

And here's a look at Damon and the SNL cast from Wednesday night's read-thru:

The SNL Season 51 cast includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang, along with current featured players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline. Joining them are newcomers Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

New writers for this season include actor-writer Jack Bensinger (Rap World), stand-up comedian Jo Sunday (Just for Laughs), comic Maddie Wiener (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), actor and writer Rachel Pegram (Harley Quinn), writer-comedian Claire McFadden (Second City), Maxwell Gay (The Harvard Lampoon), and Tucker Flodman (The Harvard Lampoon). NBC's Saturday Night Live premiered on Oct. 11, 1975, and broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. The program is a production of Broadway Video in association with SNL Studios. Lorne Michaels is the executive producer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!