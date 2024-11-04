Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

SNL/VP Harris Fallout, TWD, Chappell Roan & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, Chappell Roan, Dark Winds, Mayfair Witches, Over the Garden Wall, Creature Commandos, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's Saturday Night Live, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, SNL/Chappell Roan, AMC's Dark Winds, HBO's The Penguin, AMC's Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, Who's The Boss?/Judith Light, Cartoon Network's Over the Garden Wall, TBS's AEW Collision, Max's Creature Commandos, HBO's Game of Thrones, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Saturday Night Live, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, SNL/Chappell Roan, Dark Winds, Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, Over the Garden Wall, Creature Commandos, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, November 4, 2024:

Star Trek Lower Decks Cast, Creator Discuss Season 5, Harry Kim & More

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 Teaser Released; Set for 2025

SNL/VP Kamala Harris Update: NBC Reportedly Gives Trump NASCAR Time

Dark Winds Season 3 Teaser, Images: Lines Have Been Crossed

SNL Officially Informs FCC of VP Harris Appearance; FCC Comments

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Showrunner on Season 3, Show's Future

The Penguin: Descriptive Audio Team on Delivering Deeper Experiences

Mayfair Witches Season 2: "The Talamasca Files" Offers Intel on Lasher

Who's The Boss? Judith Light "Would Be Delighted" About Sequel Series

Over the Garden Wall 10th Anniversary Stop-Motion Short Released

AEW Collision: The Opposite of Everything Crown Jewel Had to Offer

SNL: Trump-Appointed FCC Commish Cries Foul Over VP Harris Appearance

Creature Commandos Nears Finish Line; "Almost Wrapped": Gunn

SNL Team, John Mulaney, Chappell Roan Offer Pre-Election Hope, Humor

Game of Thrones: Warner Bros Developing Film Based on HBO Series

SNL 50: Chappell Roan Gets The Job Done with New Track "The Giver"

