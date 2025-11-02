Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

SNL, WWE SNME, Malcolm in the Middle & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, WWE SNME, Seth Meyers & Donald Trump, Malcolm in the Middle, Stranger Things 5, Slow Horses, and more!

Article Summary SNL highlights include a NYC mayoral race cold open and Michael Che's bold take on current issues

CM Punk makes history at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, plus a SmackDown main event review

Get a behind-the-scenes look at Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair

Stranger Things 5 updates, Apple TV's Slow Horses, coverage of Super Bowl LX halftime buzz, and more in today's BCTV Daily Dispatch

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's SNL, WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, Bad Bunny/Super Bowl LX, Seth Meyers/Donald Trump, Disney+'s Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair, Svengoolie, Netflix's Squid Game: The Challenge, FX's American Horror Story, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, Apple TV's Down Cemetery Road, Apple TV's Slow Horses, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, Bad Bunny & Super Bowl LX, Seth Meyers & Donald Trump, Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair, Svengoolie, American Horror Story, Stranger Things 5, Slow Horses, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, November 2nd, 2025:

SNL Cold Open Tackles NYC Mayoral Race with Ramy Youssef, Shane Gillis

CM Punk Makes History, Wins Title at Saturday Night's Main Event

Jay-Z Not Buying Into Bad Bunny/Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Hate

Seth Meyers Is "100% Anti Trump, Which Is Probably Illegal!!!": Trump

SNL Star Michael Che Calls Out "F***ed Up" SNAP Freeze, Racist Videos

WWE SmackDown Review: The Main Event Before the Main Event

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Preview: An Unbiased Viewing Guide

Malcolm in the Middle Star Shares New "Life's Still Unfair" BTS Look

SNL 51 Pregame Runs Down Miles Teller & Brandi Carlile's Show Resumes

Svengoolie Returns Tonight with "Abbott & Costello Meet Frankenstein"

Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2 Opening 13 Minutes Released

American Horror Story 13 & South Park Sucks Now: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Stranger Things Showrunners on "First Shadow"/Final Season Spoilers

Down Cemetery Road: Apple TV Keeps The Mick Herron Party Going

Slow Horses: Season 5 Slow Burn Pays Off in Some Very Big Ways

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!