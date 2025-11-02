Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
SNL, WWE SNME, Malcolm in the Middle & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, WWE SNME, Seth Meyers & Donald Trump, Malcolm in the Middle, Stranger Things 5, Slow Horses, and more!
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's SNL, WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, Bad Bunny/Super Bowl LX, Seth Meyers/Donald Trump, Disney+'s Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair, Svengoolie, Netflix's Squid Game: The Challenge, FX's American Horror Story, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, Apple TV's Down Cemetery Road, Apple TV's Slow Horses, and more!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, November 2nd, 2025:
SNL Cold Open Tackles NYC Mayoral Race with Ramy Youssef, Shane Gillis
CM Punk Makes History, Wins Title at Saturday Night's Main Event
Jay-Z Not Buying Into Bad Bunny/Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Hate
Seth Meyers Is "100% Anti Trump, Which Is Probably Illegal!!!": Trump
SNL Star Michael Che Calls Out "F***ed Up" SNAP Freeze, Racist Videos
WWE SmackDown Review: The Main Event Before the Main Event
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Preview: An Unbiased Viewing Guide
Malcolm in the Middle Star Shares New "Life's Still Unfair" BTS Look
SNL 51 Pregame Runs Down Miles Teller & Brandi Carlile's Show Resumes
Svengoolie Returns Tonight with "Abbott & Costello Meet Frankenstein"
Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2 Opening 13 Minutes Released
Stranger Things Showrunners on "First Shadow"/Final Season Spoilers
Down Cemetery Road: Apple TV Keeps The Mick Herron Party Going
Slow Horses: Season 5 Slow Burn Pays Off in Some Very Big Ways
