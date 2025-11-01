Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

American Horror Story 13 & South Park Sucks Now: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: South Park, AHS Season 13, True Detective, It: Welcome to Derry, Stranger Things 5, Hazbin Hotel, and more!

Article Summary South Park returns with Season 28, spotlighting Melania haunting Trump and new satirical chaos.

American Horror Story Season 13 teases Jessica Lange's return and a Halloween 2026 premiere.

Explore major TV updates: Stranger Things 5, True Detective, WWE SmackDown, and more.

Fresh industry buzz on Hazbin Hotel, Mayfair Witches, and Netflix’s big Warner Bros. moves in today's BCTV Daily Dispatch.

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, November 1st, 2025:

South Park S28E02 "The Woman In The Hat" Sees Melania Haunting Trump

American Horror Story Season 13: Jessica Lange Played Us, Didn't She?

WWE SmackDown Preview: The Chadster's Most Unbiased Take Yet

True Detective Return in Woody Harrelson's Future? "Not a Chance"

It: Welcome to Derry Episode 2 Preview Updated; Ep. 3 Trailer Released

Sesame Street Halloween: Wednesday, One Piece, Bridgerton & More

The Walking Dead: Greg Nicotero Honors Show's Halloween Anniversary

American Horror Story 13 Set for Halloween 2026: Jessica Lange Returns

Ridiculousness Canceled After 14 Years/46 Seasons Amid MTV Changes

South Park Returns Tonight! Our S28E02: "The Woman In The Hat" Preview

Stranger Things 5 Final Illustrated Poster Brings Some Epic Feels

Netflix Making Moves for Possible Warner Bros Discovery Bid: Report

YouTube, Disney Leave ABC, ESPN & Other Channel Viewers in The Dark

Doctor Who, Stranger Things 5, Spartacus & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Sheriff Country: Our S01E03: "The Sixth Man" Preview & Season Update

Fire Country: Our S04E03: "The Tiny Ways We Start to Heal" Preview

Boston Blue: Here's a Look at Our Updated S01E03: "History" Preview

The Hunting Wives Star Brittany Snow Offers Season 2 Production Update

Mayfair Witches S03: Alexandra Daddario Teases "Crazy Stuff" Ahead

Hazbin Hotel Creator on Season 2, Long-Term Goals, Influences & More

