Snowpiercer: Mr. Wilford Offers His Take on Season 1 & What's to Come

If you've checked into this article then you know by now that the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign was lit the moment you read the headline- there will be spoilers from the season finale of TNT's Snowpiercer coming. And it was one helluva wrap-up, leaving viewers to watch Layton (Daveed Diggs) and Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) beginning the foundations of a new and better society. Everyone put aside their differences, joined hands, and created a new life of never-ending happiness and joy. The end… but not really. See, Bennett (Iddo Goldberg) set them up to be taken over by supply train Big Alice. And that's when two "old ghosts" proved themselves to be very much alive. One that hits Melanie at her core: her once-thought-dead daughter Alexandra (Rowan Blanchard). But she didn't come alone: the very-much-alive-and-very-much-real Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean) enters the scene- and he's returned to take back "his" world.

So with that in mind and the series set to return for a second season on Monday, January 25, Snowpiercer and TN are offering the fans a recap of the first season as told through the animated eyes of Bean's Wilford (spoken to the tune of "Twas the Night Before Christmas). What makes this recap particularly interesting is how a story can change when told from a slightly different perspective:

At the end of season one, the survivors of the revolution are trying to pick up the pieces and maintain a fragile peace amongst the now merged classes with Layton (Diggs) emerging as the train's leader. Discovering Mr. Wilford (Bean) is alive and headed their way on a rival train, Melanie (Connelly) risks going outside to prevent him from invading Snowpiercer. While she's out there, it's revealed that Alexandra (Blanchard), Melanie's daughter, who she thought had died, is alive and has become Wilford's dedicated protegee. In season two, an entirely new power struggle emerges, causing a dangerous rift as people are divided between their loyalty to Layton and to Mr. Wilford, who has a new train, new technology and a game plan that keeps everyone guessing. While Layton battles Wilford for the soul of Snowpiercer, Melanie leads the charge on a shocking new discovery that could change the fate of humanity.

Snowpiercer stars Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly (A Beautiful Mind), Grammy and Tony Award-winner Daveed Diggs (Hamilton, Black-ish), Sean Bean (Game of Thrones), Rowan Blanchard (Girl Meets World), Emmy nominee Alison Wright (The Americans), Mickey Sumner (Frances Ha, Battle of the Sexes), Iddo Goldberg (Peaky Blinders, The Zookeeper's Wife), Katie McGuinness (Dirty Filthy Love), Tony Award winner and Grammy nominee Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Annalise Basso (Bedtime Stories), Sam Otto (Jellyfish), Roberto Urbina (Narcos), Sheila Vand (Argo), and Steven Ogg (The Walking Dead).

Snowpiercer is executive produced by Graeme Manson, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Matthew O'Connor, Ben Rosenblatt, and Scott Derrickson, and the original film's producers, including Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Tae-sung Jeong, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun , and Dooho Choi. The show is produced by Tomorrow Studios, along with CJ Entertainment. ITV Studios handles international distribution.