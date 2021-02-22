Snowpiercer Season 2 E05 Preview: Layton, Wilford Make Their Moves

Heading into tonight's episode of TNT's Snowpiercer, Layton (Daveed Diggs) continues to try to keep a cautious peace between Snowpiercer and Big Alice- though things may not be going as smoothly inside of the train. Meanwhile, viewers learned two important things that could be key to "Keep Hope Alive" (teleplay by Tiffany Ezuma). First, that Miss Audrey (Lena Hall) has a much more personal relationship with Wilford (Sean Bean) than even we expected- one that could prove useful. Second, this week's episode title makes much more sense (or could be ironic?) now that Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) has made contact from inside of the research station. Now, it's back to the chess match between Layton and Wilford- but will Layton be checkmated by someone close to him?

Snowpiercer Season 2, Episode 5 "Keep Hope Alive": Layton and Miss Audrey make a risky play for Big Alice, but Wilford has his own plans. Teleplay by Tiffany Ezuma.

For a look at what's to come from the re-emergence of Mr. Wilford, check out the official trailer for the second season of TNT's Snowpiercer– with the series airing Monday nights at 9 pm ET:

At the end of season one, the survivors of the revolution are trying to pick up the pieces and maintain a fragile peace amongst the now merged classes with Layton (Diggs) emerging as the train's leader. Discovering Mr. Wilford (Bean) is alive and headed their way on a rival train, Melanie (Connelly) risks going outside to prevent him from invading Snowpiercer. While she's out there, it's revealed that Alexandra (Blanchard), Melanie's daughter, who she thought had died, is alive and has become Wilford's dedicated protegee. In season two, an entirely new power struggle emerges, causing a dangerous rift as people are divided between their loyalty to Layton and to Mr. Wilford, who has a new train, new technology and a game plan that keeps everyone guessing. While Layton battles Wilford for the soul of Snowpiercer, Melanie leads the charge on a shocking new discovery that could change the fate of humanity.

