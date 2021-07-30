So Is The Book Of Boba Fett Being Delayed By Disney & Lucasfilm?

The final moments of massive hit The Mandalorian's second season from last year gave fans exactly what they wanted. Boba Fett was getting his own spin-off, titled The Book of Boba Fett. And they even gave a date for it: December 2021. Excitement was palpable. Finally, those who worshipped at the altar of Fett for years… decades would be rewarded. The final shot of Boba taking his seat in Jabba's throne, Fennec Shand at his side, Bib Fortuna laying dead, was admittedly badass. But then…nothing. We have not really heard much of anything about the series since, other than that we know Jon Favreau will EP the series with Dave Filoni and Robert Rodriguez, and that Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen are set to star. But other than some unconfirmed leaks, that is it. And after yesterday, one might think that means we are going to see it delayed.

The Book Of Boba Fett Will Be Huge Whenever It Comes Out

Yesterday, Disney and Marvel Studios revealed the release date of the MCU-set Hawkeye series to be November 24th. According to my math, that means that the series will run through December. Well, that's a problem. Starting with Loki, Disney+ series episodes post on Wednesdays. Some other series, including Star Wars The Bad Batch, are still on Fridays but not their bigger originals. We have to believe that Disney is not going to want to overlap Hawkeye and The Book of Boba Fett, even if the former is a shorter series and it's just for a week or two. No way they allow them to cannibalize each other.

I think this means we get a delayed-release for The Book of Boba Fett. Maybe only a month or two, but I do not see how they will release this in December and run it concurrently with a huge Marvel show. Not only would that be weird, but they would also be competing for eyeballs and they do not want that. This may be an issue going forward as well, as both Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm have approximately 4,954 series in development. Will you be sad if The Book of Boba Fett is delayed or is it something you've come to expect?

