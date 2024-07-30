Soldier Boy, Booster Gold/Blue Beetle & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Batman: Caped Crusader, bctv daily dispatch, blue beetle, booster gold, dead city, Jensen Ackles, soldier boy, star trek: prodigy, the book of carol, the boys, the simpsons, The Walking Dead

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? DC Studios' Booster Gold & Blue Beetle, ABC's Shifting Gears, FOX's The Simpsons, USA Network's WWE Raw, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Adult Swim's What a Cartoon Show!, The Boys/Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy, Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City & Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol, Prime Video's Batman: Caped Crusader, Netflix's Star Trek: Prodigy, HBO's Last Week Tonight/JD Vance, Crunchyroll/LiSA, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, July 30, 2024:

Booster Gold/Blue Beetle: Kevin Maguire Reacts to DCU Casting Rumors

Shifting Gears: Kat Dennings Pilot with Tim Allen Gets Series Order

The Simpsons "Treehouse of Horror 35" Includes Venom Parody (VIDEO)

WWE Raw to Deliver Epic SummerSlam Go-Home Show on Syfy

SNL Celebrates 2024 Summer Olympics with Phelps, Bolt, Rousey & LeBron

Adult Swim, CN Set What A Cartoon! for Today's "Checkered Past" Block

The Boys: Vought Releases Soldier Boy WWII "Found Footage" (VIDEO)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 BTS Look Released

The Boys S05: Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy Sets His Sights on Butcher

The Walking Dead: "Dead City" & "The Book of Carol" News Updates

Batman: Caped Crusader Shines Spotlight on Harley Quinn, Catwoman

Star Trek: Prodigy/SDCC Images; Mulgrew on Fans Making Season 3 Happen

Last Week Tonight: Oliver on Why JD Vance/Couch Story Caught Fire

Crunchyroll Concert Series Brings LiSA to SDCC 2024 (IMAGE GALLERY)

The Boys: Valorie Curry Eyes Grim Fate for Firecracker in Final Season

