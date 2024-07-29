Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: american dad, bctv daily dispatch, dc studios, doctor who, interview with the vampire, olympics, star trek, superman & lois, Watchmen

DC Studios/Superman, Star Trek/Doctor Who & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Superman & Lois, Watchmen, Interview with the Vampire, Star Trek x Doctor Who, DC Studios, and much more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? CW's Superman & Lois, "Star Trek" Universe, Cartoon Network's Iyanu, CBS's Tracker, 2024 Paris Olympics, TBS's American Dad, HBO's House of the Dragon, Warner Bros. Entertainment's Watchmen Chapter 1, NBC's Quantum Leap, TBS's AEW Collision & Battle of Belts, AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, ABC's Modern Family, Prime Video's The Boys, Star Trek x Doctor Who, DC Studios, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Superman & Lois, "Star Trek" Universe, Iyanu, Tracker, 2024 Paris Olympics, American Dad, House of the Dragon, Watchmen, Quantum Leap, Interview with the Vampire, The Boys, Star Trek x Doctor Who, DC Studios, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, July 29, 2024:

Superman & Lois Star Tyler Hoechlin Posts Heartfelt Post-SDCC Message

Star Trek Universe: Paramount Releases SDCC 2024 Panel; News Recap

Iyanu: Cartoon Network, Max Animated Series Gets SDCC Spotlight

Tracker S02: Jensen Ackles Filming This Week, Confirmed for Episode 2

Star Trek: Nana Visitor on DS9, Lower Decks, Franchise's Female Legacy

Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony Was About God of Wine, Not Son of God

American Dad Returns This Fall: Season 21 Trailer, Images & Details

Superman & Lois Key Art Poster Honors Series, Teases Epic Final Season

House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 7 Trailer, Image Gallery Released

Watchmen Chapter 1 Clip: Dr. Manhattan's Pretty Powerful "No Comment"

Quantum Leap: Our Leapers Deserve Their Proper Final Leap Home

AEW Collision & Battle of Belts XI: Path to All In Heats Up

Interview with the Vampire Drops Lyric Video for Lestat's "Long Face"

Modern Family Wasted Some Serious Haley Dunphy Spinoff Possibilities

The Boys: Heath Ledger's Joker Inspired "Shifter Annie": Erin Moriarty

Star Trek x Doctor Who: Davies & Kurtzman's Geek Bromance on Display

Superman/Doomsday, Wynonna Earp, Lestat & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Jim Lee Shares Official Animation for Gunn & Safran's DC Studios

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!