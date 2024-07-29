Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: Alice Longyu Gao, anime, Crunchyroll, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, FAKE STAR USA, J-Pop, lisa, SDCC 2024

Crunchyroll Concert Series Brings LiSA to SDCC 2024 (IMAGE GALLERY)

The Crunchyroll Concert Series at SDCC 2024 featured J-Pop star LiSA's first US concert in years - with Alice Longy Gao and FAKE STAR USA.

On Friday night at San Diego Comic-Con, the Crunchyroll Concert Series held its headline live concert at the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park with global J-pop sensation headliner LiSA, the iconic voice behind countless hit anime themes in her first US concert for years. The singer-songwriter electrified audiences at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, marking her first performance in North America in nearly a decade. She was the headliner with experimental performance artist Alice Longyu Gao and DJs from FAKE STAR USA – James Landino, Hyper Potions, and VGR – as the opening acts before her appearance on stage, turning the event into a full-throttled, no-holds-barred concert.

Experimental musician and performance artist Alice Longyu Gao opened the evening with a set inspired by her deep connection to NANA, the classic anime about romance and rock music. Once doors opened, DJs from FAKE STAR USA went on to entertain the crowd before LiSA's arrival on stage.

LiSA then performed anime hits, including "homura" and "Gurenge" from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba," "Oath Sign," the theme song from Fate/Zero, "Datte Atashi no Hero" from My Hero Academia, "Crossing Field" from Sword Art Online, "REALiZE" featured in the Japanese dubbed version of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, her latest single "Black Box" from the anime NieR:Automata Ver1.1a, and more! Basically she has sung the theme songs for a lot of the major anime series of the last decade.

Photo credit: Roger Lee/Crunchyroll

LiSA, who made her solo debut in the spring of 2011 with the mini-album "Letter to U," has gained both domestic and international prominence through a string of hit anime theme songs. Fan-favorite themes hail from such series as Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba ("homura" from Mugen Train and "Gurenge" from the anime series); My Hero Academia ("Datte Atashino Hero"), Sword Art Online ("Crossing Field"), and The Irregular at Magic High School ("Rising Hope"). LiSA returned to the U.S. as Spotify's 2020 Most Played Japanese Artist Overseas and currently has 4.1 million monthly listeners on the platform—accolades driven by her global appeal.

LiSA's upcoming concert film, LiVE is SMiLE ALWAYS -LANDER- comes to theaters in the United States and Canada on August 17, 2024, for a special three-day event. The film, to be distributed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment, will bring LiSA's final show at the Tokyo Garden Theater to fans in North America.

LiSA's past music and performance videos are available to stream on Crunchyroll.

