Solo Leveling Anime: Crunchyroll to Premiere Manhwa Adapt on Jan 6th

Crunchyroll announced the anime adaptation of hit Korean manhwa webtoon Solo Leveling will premiere on January 6, 2024 (other dubs to come).

Article Summary Crunchyroll to premiere Solo Leveling anime adaptation on Jan 6, 2024.

Solo Leveling, based on Chugong's novel, reaches global audience via Crunchyroll.

Anime produced by A-1 Pictures, with music by Hiroyuki Sawano and TXT's theme.

Featuring a dual voice cast, including Taito Ban and Aleks Le as Sung Jinwoo.

Crunchyroll, in collaboration with Aniplex, at last announced that the eagerly awaited anime adaptation of the Korean hit manhwa sensation, Solo Leveling, will make its global debut on Crunchyroll's streaming platform on January 6, 2024 and will reach viewers across 200 territories. The anime series Solo Leveling is adapted from the best-selling Korean web novel written by Chugong, which was later adapted into a webtoon and manhwa in 2018, with illustrations by DUBU.

"Over a decade has passed since a pathway called a "gate" which connects this world and another dimension suddenly appeared, and people with superhuman powers called "hunters" have been awakened. Hunters use their superhuman powers to conquer dungeons inside the gates to make a living, and Sung Jinwoo, a hunter of the lowest rank, is considered the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind. One day, he encounters a double dungeon, a high-level dungeon hidden inside a low-level one. In front of a severely wounded Jinwoo, a mysterious quest window pops up. On the verge of death, Jinwoo decides to take on the quest, which makes him the only person who can level up."

Asa Suehira, Chief Content Officer at Crunchyroll, expressed excitement about the project, stating, "At Crunchyroll, we are always looking for innovative ways to connect our audience with captivating stories from around the world. Solo Leveling is a groundbreaking series that has captured the imagination of fans globally, and we are thrilled to be part of the journey to bring this extraordinary manhwa to life as an anime. Our collaboration with Aniplex symbolizes our commitment to delivering high-quality, diverse content that resonates with our viewers."

Solo Leveling is animated by acclaimed A-1 Pictures (Sword Art Online), with motion graphics by Production I.G (Attack on Titan, PSYCHO-PASS). The series is directed by Shunsuke Nakashige (Sword Art Online). Additional staff credits include music by Hiroyuki Sawano (Attack on Titan) and TOMORROW X TOGETHER (K-pop band), character design by Tomoko Sudo, and monster design by Hirotaka Tokuda.

The Japanese voice cast and characters:

Sung Jinwoo, voiced by Taito Ban

Yoo Jinho, voiced by Genta Nakamura

Sung Jinah, voiced by Haruna Mikawa

Cha Hae-in, voiced by Reina Ueda

Choi Jong-in, voiced by Daisuke Hirakawa

Baek Yoonho, voiced by Hiroki Touchi

Go Gunhee, voiced by Banjo Ginga

Woo Jinchul voiced by Makoto Furukawa

English voice cast and characters:

Sung Jinwoo, voiced by Aleks Le

Yoo Jinho, voiced by Justin Briner

Sung Jinah, voiced by Rebecca Wang

Cha Hae-in, voiced by Michelle Rojas

Choi Jong-in, voiced by Ian Sinclair

Baek Yoonho, voiced by Christopher R. Sabat

Go Gunhee, voiced by Kent Williams

Woo Jinchul, voiced by SungWon Cho

Lee Joohee, voiced by Dani Chambers

Dubs for Solo Leveling will also be produced in other languages, with premiere dates to be announced later.

