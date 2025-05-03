Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: Solo Leveling

Solo Leveling Producers Raise Season 3 Hopes: Reddit AMA Highlights

Solo Leveling producers Sota Furuhashi and Atsushi Kaneko went on Reddit to do an AMA and drum up fan support to get a go-ahead for Season 3.

Sota Furuhashi and Atsushi Kaneko, the producers of Solo Leveling, the hit anime adaptation of Chugong's popular Korean webnovel and webcomic series went on Reddit to answer questions in an Ask Me Anything (AMA), and talked in detail about their work on the series and asked for fan support to help get season three greenlit. Given that the series was the most watched anime on Crunchyroll in 2024 and the first quarter of 2025, it looks very likely that another season of Solo Leveling will be commissioned.

Sota Furuhashi: "We were aware of the underlying fandom for Solo Leveling, and we knew it was going to be popular, but we never expected it to get this big. It's amazing to see. It exceeded our expectations."

Sota Furuhashi: "My first encounter with Solo Leveling was around 2019, when I started developing an interest in WEBTOON. I thought the manhwa was genuinely fascinating, and I felt that if such a visually powerful work were to be adapted into an anime, it would become a truly amazing visual piece. That's when I initiated the anime adaptation project within Aniplex."

Sota Furuhashi and Atsushi Kaneko: "As animation producers, we don't know if we'll ever encounter another project with the same scale and impact as Solo Leveling. It's a rare kind of series. This has been a truly special experience in our careers."

Atsushi Kaneko: "Everyone on the team was incredible. I have to start by saying that. Animator Torii Takafumi spoke very highly of Yoshihiro Kanno, and Kanno in turn had deep respect for Hajime Nakagawa. That same circle of mutual admiration extended to Hirokatsu Maruyama, and it was really inspiring to see how much respect they all had for one another. They're all extremely talented—key animators, action directors—each with their own style and unique touch, but all consistently amazing. We also had two really promising next-generation animators, Kaito Hashimoto and Atsushi Norezawa, both part of the A-1 Pictures family. Whenever they had questions or needed advice, they would go to Torii, who was always generous and encouraging in guiding them. Bottom line: it was a dream team."

Sota Furuhashi and Atsushi Kaneko: "We're really happy and excited to see so many people engaging in the Solo Leveling conversation—thank you all! We'd love to stop by in the future. And in the spirit of the Spirit Bomb theory… if you want a Season 3, it's the energy from all of you across these subreddits and fan communities that will help make it happen."

"Do you know Dragon Ball's Genki-dama (Spirit Bomb)? We need your energy! If we're going to make a season 3, it's going to take all the support and energy from the fans. I learned that from Akira Toriyama himself! May the great Akira Toriyama Rest in Peace."

You can read all their answers about their work on Solo Leveling, including the technical details, on Reddit.

