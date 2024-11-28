Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, Solo Leveling, Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-, streaming

Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- Drops New Trailer

Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- has a new teaser trailer from Crunchyroll and will premiere in January 2025.

Crunchyroll released a teaser trailer for Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-, which will premiere in January 2025 only on Crunchyroll. Adapted from the best-selling Korean web novel written by Chugong, Solo Leveling follows Sung Jinwoo, the world's weakest hunter. After being brutally slaughtered by monsters in a high-ranking dungeon, Jinwoo came back with the System, a program only he could see that was leveling him up in every way. Now, he's inspired to discover the secrets behind his powers and the dungeon that spawned them.

In Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise From the Shadow-, it's been over ten years since gates that lead to another dimension have begun appearing across the world. The battles between the magic beasts inhabiting the dungeons through the gates and the human hunters who have awakened the abilities to fight them show no signs of ending. Ordinarily, a hunter's abilities do not change upon awakening, with their rank never increasing. However, the low-ranked Sung Jinwoo, known as "The Weakest Hunter of All Mankind," gained the ability to level up through battle during a raid on a double dungeon. Having completed a job-change quest that earned him the job "Shadow Monarch" and command over an army of shadows, Jinwoo heads into battle, seeking the ingredients for the Elixir of Life to save his sick mother.

The trailer showcases upcoming footage from the highly anticipated second season, offering fans a glimpse into the next chapter of Sung Jinwoo's journey. It also introduces the opening theme song, "ReawakeR," performed by LiSA featuring Felix from Stray Kids. The electrifying track is produced by acclaimed composer Hiroyuki SAWANO (Attack on Titan, Promare), marking his return as the Official Soundtrack Composer. This collaboration brings some of the most iconic voices in the global music and anime communities.

Solo Leveling is animated by acclaimed A-1 Pictures (Sword Art Online). The series is directed by Shunsuke Nakashige (Sword Art Online Alicization War of Underworld). The first season of Solo Leveling is streaming only on Crunchyroll.com. The omnibus feature film, Solo Leveling -ReAwakening-, will be available in theaters globally starting December 6.

