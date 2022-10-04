Sons of Anarchy: Charlie Hunnam Hints at More Jax Teller in His Future

A week from this Friday, Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam's new Apple TV+drama Shantaram will officially hit our screens. Based on Gregory David Roberts' internationally best-selling novel, the series will drop the first three episodes of its 12-episode season on Friday, October 15. So what better time than tonight to have the official premiere? Of course, when you're Hunnam, then you pretty much have to expect to be asked about playing SOA's Jackson "Jax" Teller for the rest of your life (like Bryan Cranston with Walter White/Breaking Bad). But if you're a fan of SOA, then you would understandably be surprised to hear Hunnam tease that maybe he's not quite done with Jax yet. And yet, that's what he did on the red carpet earlier this evening. Not to spoil anything for anyone who binging really late (the series did wrap in 2014, though), but let's just say that a regular return would be impossible. But thinking bigger picture, we could see flashback moments that include Jax during Mayans MC or maybe a flashback movie set during the main part of the SOA timeline. And definitely don't rule out the possibility of Jax being a ghostly mentor or someone who appears during a close-to-death-moment for a character to offer guidance and wisdom.

Here's a look at what Hunnam had to say (tease?) about there being some more Jax Teller in his future:

I WANNA BE ANARCHY: At the premiere of new show "Shantaram," actor Charlie Hunnam says he might not be done with his "Sons of Anarchy" character Jax Teller just yet. pic.twitter.com/8JAOEHj2I0 — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) October 4, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Here's a Look at Charlie Hunnam's (Sons of Anarchy) Shantaram

Apple TV+'s Shantaram follows a fugitive named Lin Ford (Hunnam) looking to get lost in vibrant and chaotic 1980s Bombay. Alone in an unfamiliar city, Lin struggles to avoid the trouble he's running from in this new place. After falling for an enigmatic and intriguing woman named Karla (Antonia Desplat), Lin must choose between freedom or love and the complications that come with it.

Co-created (with Eric Warren Singer), written & executive produced by showrunner Steve Lightfoot, Apple TV+'s Shantaram also stars Shubham Saraf, Elektra Kilbey, Fayssal Bazzi, Luke Pasqualino, Antonia Desplat, Alyy Khan, Sujaya Dasgupta, Vincent Perez, David Field, Alexander Siddig, Gabrielle Scharnitzky, Elham Ehsas, Rachel Kamath, Matthew Joseph, and Shiv Palekar. Bharat Nalluri directs and executive produces alongside Lightfoot, Singer, Andrea Barron, Nicole Clemens, Steve Golin, and Justin Kurzel. The series is produced for Apple by Paramount Television Studios and Anonymous Content's AC Studios.