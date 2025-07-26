Posted in: Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, TV | Tagged: Beavis and Butt-head, south park

South Park, Beavis and Butt-Head & More: Check Out CC's SDCC Panel

Comedy Central released a video of its SDCC panel, with South Park's Trey Parker and Matt Stone, Beavis and Butt-Head's Mike Judge, and more.

If you're an animation fan, then San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2025 is definitely a place to be. But if you're like us and you couldn't make it out there this year, Comedy Central is offering the next best thing. On Thursday, South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, Beavis and Butt-Head creator Mike Judge, and actor/comedian Andy Samberg (Comedy Central's Digman!) joined host Josh Horowitz (Happy Sad Confused) for a special adult animation panel in the iconic Hall H. Attendees were treated to behind-the-scenes stories and exclusive previews, along with plenty of laughs as the animation legends reflected on 30+ years of groundbreaking comedy and teased what's next for their beloved series. You can check out the panel above, and here's an image gallery of the event (including Parker and Stone winning an award for Excellence in Animation). Following that, we look back on what Parker and Stone had to share about making the Season 27 opener, "Sermon on the Mount," the the reactions that it's received.

South Park Creators Discuss Pushing Back on Blurring Trump's Penis

During the panel, Horowitz asked Parker and Stone what they made of the episode's reaction and if they anticipated it. "We're terribly sorry," Parker shared, with an occasional nod and smile (while Stone laughed along). But the duo wasn't quite done discussing the episode, with Parker and Stone asked if the network sent along any notes about what the animated series had planned. The biggest debate topic? The size of Trump's penis and whether or not it would be blurred. "It's always like, 'So we love the episode,' but that's what happened. They're like, 'OK, but we're gonna blur the penis.' And I'm like, 'No, you're not gonna blur the penis,'" Parker revealed, with Stone adding, "We put eyes on the penis." Parker continued, noting that they told the network that "if we put eyes on the penis, we won't blur it. And then that was a whole conversation for about four fucking days. It's a character." Here's a look back at Parker and Stone addressing the Season 27 opener to Comedy Central's South Park:

'South Park' creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone kept it short and sweet with their deadpan response to the reaction over last night's very topical Season 27 premiere | #SDCC 2025 pic.twitter.com/vccHPfjhkz — Deadline (@DEADLINE) July 25, 2025 Show Full Tweet

