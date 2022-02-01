South Park, James Gunn, Joe Rogan & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch 02/01/22

Let's get out, let's get out/'Cause this deadbeat town's only here just to keep us down/While I was out, I found myself alone just thinking/If I showed up with a plane ticket/And a shiny diamond ring with your name on it/Would you wanna run away too?/'Cause all I really want is you/You look so perfect standing there/In my American Apparel underwear/And I know now, that I'm so down/I made a mixtape straight out of '94/I've got your ripped skinny jeans lying on the floor/And I know now, that I'm so down… with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love & respect to 5 Seconds of Summer for "She Looks So Perfect" (with the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today includes Disney+'s Loki, HBO Max's Peacemaker, NBC's Law & Order: Organized Crime, Comedy Central's South Park, Spotify & Joe Rogan, HBO Max's Titans, WWE Royal Rumble, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, Channel 4's The Curse, G4's Invitation to Party, Netflix's The Fall of the House of Usher, American McGee's Alice adaptation, The Always Sunny Podcast, and STARZ's Party Down. And then we wrap things up with a look at our reviews, with this round bringing Netflix's In From the Cold, HBO Max's Peacemaker, and Disney+'s The Book of Boba Fett.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Tuesday, February 1, 2022:

Titans S04 Brings On the Big Bads: Brother Blood, Mother Mayhem & Jinx

Loki Season 2 "Set Across the Marvel Multiverse"; Filming This Summer?

The Curse: Channel 4 Crime Comedy Debuts This Sunday; Episode Rundown

Interview: Chatting With Members Of G4's Invitation To Party

Peacemaker: Gunn Pushes Back on SnyderKeeper: "DC Is Not One Thing"

Royal Rumble: WWE Bummed Out Their Wrestlers As Much As Their Fans

South Park S25E01: They Gotta Fight for Their Right to "Pajama" Party

Law & Order: Organized Crime Welcomes Jennifer Beals to Season 2 Cast

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Teaser Has Serious Action, Subtle Dubstep

The Fall of the House of Usher: Mike Flanagan Signals Filming Start

American McGee's Alice: David Hayter Attached to Pen Series Adaptation

Party Down: Garner, Williams, Chao & Marsden Join STARZ Revival Series

The Always Sunny Podcast: Day Discusses "Rock, Flag, and Eagle" Origin

The Book of Boba Fett Honors The Mandalorian, Armorer & Peli Motto

Joe Rogan Responds to Spotify Controversy, Vows to Do Something?

And here's a look back at our reviews that went live over the past 24 hours, with a look at Netflix's In From the Cold, HBO Max's Peacemaker, and Disney+'s The Book of Boba Fett:

In From the Cold: Clichéd Spy Show Nearly Saved by Margarita Levievna

Peacemaker Season 1 Episode 5 Review: Gorilla Chainsaw Massacre & More

The Book of Boba Fett S01E05 Review: Guess Who's Back? Back Again?

