The Fall of the House of Usher: Mike Flanagan Signals Filming Start

After offering an update last week that they would "hopefully" start filming the upcoming series "remix" of Edgar Allen Poe's works, The Fall of the House of Usher, this week, Mike Flanagan ("The Haunting" anthology, Midnight Mass) had an update to share on Monday that should make a lot of folks happy. After having previously clarified some confusion over whether or not work had started on the series, Flanagan posted via Twitter a look at the first clapperboard to make the kick-off official.

Here's a look at Flanagan's tweet from earlier today, keeping the update simple yet sweet: "And we're off":

Based on a number of Poe's works, the eight-episode series is created by Flanagan, who will direct and executive produce along with his Intrepid Pictures partner Trevor Macy as well as Emmy Grinwis and Michael Fimognari. Intrepid Pictures' Melinda Nishioka will co-executive produce the project. Michael Fimognari (To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You) is set to direct four episodes on the season. Now here's a look back at Siegel's tweet from yesterday with a pre-production check-in:

Now here's a look at what Flanagan had to say about the first wave of casting news that was announced in December 2021: "Headlining this incredible ensemble, leading this extraordinary cast as Roderick Usher, the towering patriarch of the Usher dynasty… the legendary Frank Langella. Also, front and center, reuniting with Intrepid for our fourth project together, my dear friend and invaluable collaborator, the one and only… Carla Gugino. As Madeline Usher, Roderick's sister and the hidden hand of the Usher dynasty, we are thrilled to welcome the graceful, powerful, incomparable… Mary McDonnell. As Poe's legendary investigator C. Auguste Dupin, we are so honored to welcome back one of my favorite past collaborators, the extraordinary… Carl Lumbly. And a new addition to the dark worlds of Intrepid and of Edgar Allan Poe, playing a character surprisingly at home in the shadows, we are thrilled to welcome… the iconic Mark Hamill."

Annabeth Gish, Henry Thomas, Samantha Sloyan, T'Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, Kate Siegel, Sauriyan Sapkota, Zach Gilford, Katie Parker, Michael Trucco, Malcolm Goodwin, Crystal Balint, Kyleigh Curran, Paola Nunez, Aya Furukawa, Matt Biedel, Daniel Jun, Ruth Codd, and Robert Longstreet were part of the second wave of casting news (with more casting to come down the road) as Flanagan offered in his own words who's playing who and why:

"Time for more FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER cast. The largest ensemble in Intrepid's history continues now with these amazing performers, some new to us, many familiar faces, all descending into the wicked world of Poe. Buckle up, this is going to take a minute…

Returning for our eighth(!) collaboration, an actor I'm proud to call a colleague, and prouder to call a friend… the indomitable HENRY THOMAS.

Fresh off her dazzling and chilling turn in MIDNIGHT MASS, returning for her fifth Intrepid project, the brilliant SAMANTHA SLOYAN.

I often Tell the Tale of how she broke my Heart in BLY MANOR… I'm so pleased to be reunited with the graceful, formidable T'NIA MILLER.

Returning for his fourth adventure with us, one of my favorite actors (and favorite people), the great RAHUL KOHLI.

In her eighth Intrepid role, on the heels of her stunning work in MIDNIGHT MASS, the fiercely talented, incomparable KATE SIEGEL.

Joining us for his second role after a breakout performance in THE MIDNIGHT CLUB (you'll see), the wonderful SAURIYAN SAPKOTA.

In his third outing with us, and hot off his Critics Choice Award nomination for MIDNIGHT MASS, the spectacular ZACH GILFORD.

She starred in the movie that started it all, and it's my privilege to join her on set for the sixth time since ABSENTIA… the luminous KATIE PARKER.

Joining us for the third time (and reuniting with his BATTLESTAR GALACTICA co-star Mary McDonnell), the magnificent MICHAEL TRUCCO.

New to the Intrepid family (but reuniting with his iZOMBIE pal Rahul Kohli), the fantastically talented MALCOLM GOODWIN.

Back for her third outing with us, one of my favorite residents of Crockett Island, the brilliant and glorious CRYSTAL BALINT.

Returning with all of the charm, fire, and tenacity she showed us in DOCTOR SLEEP, the spectacular KYLIEGH CURRAN.

New to our company but already flooring us with her talent and sophistication, we are so pleased to welcome PAOLA NUÑEZ.

Joining us after her fantastic turn in THE MIDNIGHT CLUB, a young actress with enormous talent and a fantastic career ahead of her… welcome back AYA FURUKAWA.

Back for his third outing after stealing his scenes in MIDNIGHT MASS, one of the most versatile actors I've ever worked with – the wonderful MATT BIEDEL.

Joining us for the first time, the wonderfully talented and endlessly charming DANIEL JUN.

Joining us after a star-making turn in THE MIDNIGHT CLUB (I cannot WAIT for you to see)… the electrifying RUTH CODD.

I'm so happy to be working once more with one of the most gifted actors in the business for the fifth time… the towering talent ROBERT LONGSTREET.

And finally (for now), joining us for her fourth time, one of the best actresses we've had grace our sets, and an invaluable, irreplaceable member of the Intrepid family. The spectacular, the wonderful, the one and only… ANNABETH GISH.

And this isn't even all of them… there are still a few more parts outstanding. But I cannot properly express how excited I am to be working with such a formidable, electrifying ensemble.

This miniseries is unique for Intrepid, we've never done anything quite like this before. I'm so grateful to be working with my long-time collaborator Michael Fimognari, who will be directing four of the eight episodes, and my producing partner and executive producer Trevor Macy.

We'll see you on the other side. In the meantime, dim the lights, light a fire, and just imagine a deep voice in the dark, quietly intoning… "Once upon a midnight dreary…"