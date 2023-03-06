South Park Season 26 Promo: Stan's Love Life Getting ChatGPT Upgrade? Trey Parker & Matt Stone's South Park takes on AI in S26E04 "Deep Learning" as Stan looks to ChatGPT for help with his dating life.

Did you really think that Trey Parker & Matt Stone's South Park wasn't going to wade in on the whole AI debate? Honestly, it felt more like a matter of "when" than "if" – though this is Parker & Stone we're talking about, so we should expect a bunch of different perspectives to get roasted. In the following clip, Stan is painfully lacking on the dating front, so he goes to Clyde for some advice. The answer? "ChatGPT, dude." Does anyone else get the feeling that this episode is going to end up a lot more "epic" in nature than the following teaser is implying?

With a new episode hitting Comedy Central on Wednesday, March 8th (10 pm ET/9 pm CT), here's a look at the teaser for Comedy Central's South Park S26Eo4 "Deep Learning":

South Park Creators Discuss Animated Series' Origins

Parker & Stone checked in with hosts Doug Herzog (former network executive at MTV, Comedy Central, Fox) & Jen Chaney (TV critic at New York Magazine/Vulture) on this week's episode of Basic!, a podcast series offering a look back to the glory days of basic cable history. While we don't want to spoil the episode for you because it's definitely a must-listen for fans interested in knowing a lot of the behind-the-scenes happenings, there were some highlights that we wanted to point out. First up, that MTV passed on the series outright, while FOX was only interested if the series could be adjusted to focus on a family and not four kids (looking to apply to South Park what they thought it was about The Simpsons that made it work).

And at around the 21:20 mark, we have to give Herzog a ton of credit for throwing himself on his creative word by admitting that he tried to stop Parker & Stone from killing Kenny every week. That conversation segued directly into how Mr. Hankey, The Christmas Poo (S01E09), helped "mainstream" poop, as well as a great anecdote about how many a piece of poop was a bridge too far for one Comedy Central executive.

And then, starting around the 28:20 mark, the trio discuss the "The Gauntlet" short created for the 2020 MTV Movie Awards, spoofing Russell Crowe's Gladiator and John Travolta's Battlefield: Earth. When word hit that the short ended with a Cartman/toilet paper joke that wasn't too flattering to L. Rob Hubbard (author of Battlefield: Earth), Dianetics & Scientology, Isaac Hayes (Chef), who was a Scientologist, asked the show's creators if a Scienologist rep could see the short before it aired. Now, we get the backstory on how The Church of Scientology learned what was in the short at the same time as the rest of us did.

And here's your chance to check out the entire episode for yourselves – a "must" for any South Park fans:

