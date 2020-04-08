Space Force Enlists Lisa Kudrow, Releases New Preview Images

Since The Office star Steve Carell and Emmy Award winner Greg Daniels first teased their upcoming Netflix comedy series Space Force, viewers have been waiting patiently for a better sense of what to expect. Following up first-looks at Carell's General Mark R. Naird that were released last fall, we have a new set of preview images that not only round out a good chunk of the cast but also introduces a familiar face to the cast. As you're about to see in the images throughout this post, Friends alum Lisa Kudrow has joined the cast as Carell's on-screen wife Maggie. Maggie has spent the past twenty years supporting her husband's career, but now she's looking to take control of her own life as Naird takes on a once-in-a-lifetime position that could find them at a crossroads.

Set to land on the streaming on May 29, Space Force follows decorated pilot and four-star general Naird as his dream of running the Air Force are upended when he's tapped to lead the newly-formed sixth branch of the military: Space Force. Moving his family to a remote Colorado base, Naird and his team of scientists and "specimen" work to fulfill The White House' goal of getting (more) American boots on the moon and for the U.S. to dominate space. Carell and Kudrow are joined by John Malkovich (The New Pope), Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation), Diana Silvers (Glass), Jimmy O. Yang (Silicon Valley), Tawny Newsome (Sherman's Showcase), Alex Sparrow (unREAL), Don Lake (NCIS), Noah Emmerich (The Americans), Fred Willard (Modern Family), and Jessica St. Clair (Playing House). Series co-creator Carell is also set to executive produce, with Daniels serving as showrunner and executive producer. Joining them for their take on Donald Trump's Space Force initiative as executive producer is 3 Arts' Howard Klein (The Office). Paul King (Paddington) is set to direct two of the series' episodes, including the pilot.