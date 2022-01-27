Space Force Looks Ready to Break the Laws of Gravity: Season 2 Trailer

Earlier this month, fans of Steve Carell (The Office) and Greg Daniels' Space Force learned that February was the launch window for the series' second-season return. Along with the news came a look at the official key art poster and preview images showcasing Carell's General Mark R. Naird & the team's efforts to continue shaping the nation's newest military branch into something the nation can be proud of. Now with less than a month to go until blast-off on February 18, Netflix is offering viewers a look at an official trailer that has us thinking that might not be as easy as it was the first season (and we all saw how not easy that was).

Now here's a look at the official trailer for Netflix's Space Force Season 2- and stick around for a familiar face or two at the end:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Space Force: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MfdchlFsiIs)

Season 2 of Space Force picks up with General Naird and his underdog team having to prove their worth to a new administration while dealing with interpersonal challenges. Will the group come together or fall apart under the pressure…? Space Force is only human after all.

Netflix's Space Force also stars John Malkovich (The New Pope), Lisa Kudrow (Friends), Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation), Diana Silvers (Glass), Jimmy O. Yang (Silicon Valley), Tawny Newsome (Sherman's Showcase), Alex Sparrow (unREAL), Don Lake (NCIS), Noah Emmerich (The Americans), Fred Willard (Modern Family), and Jessica St. Clair (Playing House). Norm Hiscock (Parks & Recreation, People of Earth, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) will be joining the second season as executive producer as well as co-showrunner alongside Daniels, with returning cast member Yang also on board as a writer for this season. Series co-creator Carell executive produces, alongside Daniels and Hiscock. Joining them as executive producer are 3 Arts' Howard Klein (The Office). Paul King (Paddington) is on board to direct two episodes, including the pilot.