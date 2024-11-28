Posted in: Comics, NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: macy's thanksgiving day parade, spider-man

Spider-Man: Macy's Balloon Return Brings Praise for John Romita Sr.

John Romita Jr. appreciated John Romita Sr. being honored in conjunction with the Spider-Man balloon during Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

If you had a chance to check out the 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade earlier today, then you know that The Amazing Spider-Man made his return to the event for the first time in over a decade. NBC's TODAY and parade hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker welcomed the balloon back in grand fashion – with Guthrie crediting the balloon as being "based on legendary artist John Romita Sr.'s classic design." In the press that went out for the parade prior to today, it was noted that "This iteration of Spider-Man was crafted in the style of legendary comic book artist John Romita Sr. He began illustrating Spidey in Marvel's 'Daredevil' comic book series, prior to becoming the second series artist on 'Amazing Spider-Man' in 1966, following Steve Ditko."

Well, if there was one person who was proud to hear comics legend John Romita Sr's name being given some on-air respect, it would be his son and comics legend in his own right, John Romita Jr. "It was amazing to see my father's work displayed as a balloon in the Macy's day parade! Hearing his name mentioned during the show was a honor to him and our family. I hope everyone has an amazing Thanksgiving day today!" Romita Jr shared in a social media post after the balloon made its formal debut on NBC's broadcast.

Here's a look at Romita Jr's reaction to his father being mentioned during NBC's broadcast and seeing the friendly neighborhood wallcrawler returning to the iconic parade:

It was amazing to see my father's work displayed as a balloon in the Macy's day parade! Hearing his name mentioned during the show was a honor to him and our family. I Hope everyone has an amazing thanksgiving day today!#marvel #spiderman #thanksgiving #MacysParade pic.twitter.com/tRYbVJWOeF — John Romita JR (@JrRomita) November 28, 2024 Show Full Tweet

And big thanks to Macy's Parade History for offering us some historical context regarding the ballon and Romita Sr's involvement in co-designing it back in 1987:

Also in 1987, Marvel sponsored a new Spider-Man balloon for that year's Parade. Designed by both Manfred Bass and John Romita Sr. the balloon was constructed by the talented people at Raven Aerostar. Check alt text for more information. pic.twitter.com/vzMC5sNQHM — Macy's Parade History (@ParadeHistory) December 17, 2021 Show Full Tweet

