Spider-Noir: Amy Aquino, Andrew Robinson Join Nicolas Cage Series

Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios Nicolas Cage-starring Spider-Noir has cast Amy Aquino and Andrew Robinson in recurring roles.

A new year brings us one step closer to what Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios have to offer with the upcoming Nicolas Cage-starring Spider-Noir, and we've got two more names to pass along as the series rounds out its recurring cast. Deadline Hollywood reports exclusively that Amy Aquino (Bosch) and Andrew Robinson (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine) have joined the cast – but as was the case with many others, details on the characters are being kept under wraps. Along with Cage, the updated series lineup now includes Lamorne Morris (Fargo, Saturday Night), Brendan Gleeson (Mr. Mercedes, The Banshees of Inisherin), Li Jun Li (Wu Assassins), Abraham Popoola (Atlas, Slow Horses), Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire, Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches), and Karen Rodriguez (Swarm, Shining Girls). In addition (adding in the latest additions), Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice, Amanda Schull, Andrew Lewis Caldwell, Amy Aquino, and Andrew Robinson have been cast in recurring roles.

Cage plays an aging and down-on-his-luck 1930s New York private investigator who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city's one and only superhero. Morris's Robbie Robertson is a driven, hard-working man who won't take no for an answer, a dedicated journalist trying to make it with the odds stacked against him as a black professional in 1930s New York. He takes on riskier stories that no one else would touch in order to catch attention and a paycheck. He is willing to do whatever is necessary for his career. Gleeson has reportedly been tapped to play the series' villain, though specific details are being kept under wraps. Li will reportedly play a singer at the premier nightclub in New York. Popoola reportedly plays a World War I veteran who is looking for an opportunity to get ahead. Details on additional characters weren't released with the respective casting news.

Series co-developers Oren Uziel & Steve Lightfoot also serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal also co-developed the series and will serve as executive producers (Pascal, via Pascal Pictures) – with Harry Bradbeer executive-producing and directing the first two episodes. Spider-Noir will debut domestically on MGM+'s linear channel – with a global launch from Prime Video to follow.

