Spider-Noir Filming Underway; Lamorne Morris on Meeting Nicolas Cage

Spider-Noir star Lamorne Morris shared that he's filmed "a couple days" on the series and what it was like meeting co-star Nicolas Cage.

When we last checked in with how things were looking with Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios' upcoming Nicolas Cage-starring Spider-Noir series, we were getting some additional casting news (updated below). But for this go-around, Lamorne Morris is sharing some insights – at last, what he can – on the upcoming streaming series. Speaking with Vanity Fair about his Emmy nomination for FX's Fargo and his upcoming turn as Garrett Morris in Sony's "Saturday Night Live" film, Saturday Night, Morris offered an update on filming and how things are looking so far.

"I shot a couple days on that already. I can't tell you anything. [Laughs] Other than it's fucking incredible. That's all I can say is that it's incredible, and the fans are really going to get a kick out of it, for sure," he said. Morris also shared what it was like running into Cage for the first time and how it lived up to what he had hoped for. "I ran into him in a wardrobe fitting. I just said to myself, 'Gosh, I hope he is as Nick Cage as I imagine he is.' And he comes out, and he goes, 'Oh my God, is this my new best friend?' And he gives me a big hug, and he's wearing this multicolored velour tracksuit that was so Nick Cage. But also, I was like, 'Where can I get one?' [Laughs]," Morris added.

Along with Cage and Morris, the series also reportedly stars Brendan Gleeson (Mr. Mercedes, The Banshees of Inisherin), Li Jun Li (Wu Assassins), and Abraham Popoola (Atlas, Slow Horses). Cage plays an aging and down-on-his-luck 1930s New York private investigator who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city's one and only superhero. Morris's Robbie Robertson is a driven, hard-working, man who won't take no for an answer, a dedicated journalist trying to make it with the odds stacked against him as a black professional in 1930s New York. He takes on riskier stories that no one else would touch in order to catch attention and a paycheck. He is willing to do whatever is necessary for his career. Gleeson has reportedly been tapped to play the series' villain, though specific details are being kept under wraps. Li will reportedly play a singer at the premier nightclub in New York. Popoola reportedly plays a World War I veteran who is looking for an opportunity to get ahead.

Series co-developers Oren Uziel & Steve Lightfoot also serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal also co-developed the series and will serve as executive producers (Pascal, via Pascal Pictures) – with Harry Bradbeer executive-producing and directing the first two episodes. Spider-Noir will debut domestically on MGM+'s linear channel – with a global launch from Prime Video to follow.

Nicolas Cage Discusses "Spider-Noir"

Speaking with The New Yorker for an interview, Cage had some additional details to share on what he notes will be an eight-episode series. Describing the series as being "more of a Pop-art mashup, like a Lichtenstein painting" that has "some sparkle to it," Cage notes that the violence in the series is more "fantasy" and that "Monsters are involved."

For Cage, Television Allows More Time to Tell The Story: "What interested me was the time I could take expressing something. I saw Bryan Cranston in 'Breaking Bad' stare at a suitcase for half the episode. Just him on the floor looking at a suitcase, thinking, 'What's in it? Do I do this? Don't I do it?' I thought, 'We don't have time to do that in movies.' So that, to me, seemed like an opportunity to open it up a little. I don't know if the project that I'm exploring has room for that. I think this is a much more sort of popcorn-entertainment episodic television.

One Thing Cage Already Likes About "Spider-Noir": "I know that the phone's going to be ringing off the hook to play serial killers after 'Longlegs' [Cage's upcoming horror film]. And that's not really what I like to do. I don't like violence. I don't want to play people who are hurting people. One of the things that I like about this potential show is that it's fantasy. It's not really people beating people up. Monsters are involved.

Cage also noted during the interview that he was heading out to have his body scanned for Spider-Noir and another project, and reaffirmed his fears that "They're just going to steal my body and do whatever they want with it via digital A.I. … God, I hope not A.I. I'm terrified of that." The actor has been very vocal about his fears regarding the impact that A.I. could have on the creative, artistic experience. "It makes me wonder, you know, where will the truth of the artists end up? Is it going to be replaced? Is it going to be transmogrified? Where's the heartbeat going to be? I mean, what are you going to do with my body and my face when I'm dead? I don't want you to do anything with it!" he added.

