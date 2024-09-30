Posted in: NBC, Opinion, Peacock, TV, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl, Spirit Halloween

Spirit Halloween Not Happy with SNL – But for Only Six Weeks (VIDEO)

Spirit Halloween didn't appreciate being the butt of the joke in a sketch from the SNL Season 50 opener - and then it did the wrong thing.

What amazes me the most about NBC's Saturday Night Live is that, after what's soon to be 50 seasons, people seem to forget that SNL is a comedy show that satirizes society – especially when either they or something they love is the target. You know, it's the "it's funny when it's about them but never when it's about me" mindset – and we've been seeing a whole lot of that coming out of this past weekend's return of SNL (with host Jean Smart and musical guest Jelly Roll). Well, it looks like we can now add Spirit Halloween to that list – with the company taking to social media to express how much it didn't appreciate being the butt of the joke of a filmed sketch by attempting some insult humor of its own. Because that's always the better move than just laughing it off and rolling on with the Halloween season…

The sketch itself was a fake ad for the costume store chain, poking fun at how Spirit Halloween suddenly opens up stores in vacant retail store spots "for six weeks and then bouncing." The sketch – which starred Heidi Gardner, Chloe Fineman, Michael Longfellow, and Mikey Day as employees promoting the store chain – also took aim at the chain's hiring practices and what the stores sell. "We're here providing vulnerable communities with the things they need most: Wigs that give you a rash, single-use fog machines, and costumes of famous characters tweaked just enough to avoid a lawsuit," Fineman's character says at one point.

Earlier today, Spirit Halloween had its say. "We are great at raising things back from the dead," read the company's post on Twitter. Included was an image of an "honorary" SNL costume that refers to the show as an "Irrelevant 50-year-old TV show" and notes that it comes with "dated references, unknown cast members, and shrinking ratings." Except, that episode was the highest-rated season opener in four seasons. Also, if SNL was "irrelevant" then why would the company be responding? Lastly, is Spirit Halloween calling itself a "dated reference"?

