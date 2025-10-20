Posted in: TV | Tagged: paddington bear, spitting image

Spitting Image: And The Trolling Of Paddington Bear Rolls On

This week, Spitting Image Presents The Rest is Bulls**t continued doubling down on mocking the lawsuit over the show's "Paddington Bear."

A savage, drug-dealing Paddington puppet mercilessly trolls the legal battle on The Rest is Bulls**t.

This week’s episode takes aim at British politics, Prince Andrew, and the Middle Eastern crisis.

Relentless satire escalates as Spitting Image saves its harshest barbs for the British Labour government.

Well, looks like Spitting Image isn't backing down any more from trolling the lawsuit StudioCanal brought against them this week than they did last week. The mean, homicidal drug-dealing parody version of Paddington Bear is still co-hosting The Rest is Bullshit with the puppet parody version of Prince Harry, firing off merciless barbs as every public figure that's earned the public's ire and contempt.

"Now I am officially at war with StudioAnal, I have to look the part! Do you like my trident? See? I have gone full Zelensky!" declared Parodly Paddington, no longer clad in his red hat and blue raincoat but in a black suit like a gangsta. "My lawyer Dirty Sanchez sez we can win!"

The rest of this week's episode of The Rest is Bullshit is Spitting Image at full blast, seemingly more than usual, as they have more targets to punch up at. The topic of the US continuing the carve up the Middle East is giving the Great British Bake-off treatment with Middle Eastern Bake-Off featuring two of "the world's most despicable bastards" with Puppet Netanyahu presenting his special dish: Gaza destroyed and reduced to ash. The writers saved their best for Puppet Parody Prince Andrew, who has a new podcast with his new corporate sponsors: an energy drink called Pro-Teen! The hatred is strong this week on Spitting Image, and nothing hits like British vitriol. They saved the best and biggest potshot for the mess that hit the British Labour government this week, namely the collapse of a prosecution case against two British citizens accused of spying for China. If you haven't been following it, it's a massive source of embarrassment for Keir Starmer's government, and Spitting Image really goes for it here. The Paddington Bear lawsuit still looms over the whole show, including the final twist at the end involving Paddington's familiar hat and raincoat. This is merciless, unflattering satire rivalled only by the current iteration of South Park. Spitting Image Presents The Rest is Bullshit is streamed every week on YouTube.

