Spitting Image: And The Trolling Of Paddington Bear Rolls On

This week, Spitting Image Presents The Rest is Bulls**t continued doubling down on mocking the lawsuit over the show's "Paddington Bear."

Well, looks like Spitting Image isn't backing down any more from trolling the lawsuit StudioCanal brought against them this week than they did last week. The mean, homicidal drug-dealing parody version of Paddington Bear is still co-hosting The Rest is Bullshit with the puppet parody version of Prince Harry, firing off merciless barbs as every public figure that's earned the public's ire and contempt.

"Now I am officially at war with StudioAnal, I have to look the part! Do you like my trident? See? I have gone full Zelensky!" declared Parodly Paddington, no longer clad in his red hat and blue raincoat but in a black suit like a gangsta. "My lawyer Dirty Sanchez sez we can win!"

Spitting Image Continues to Troll the Paddington Bear
Image: Spitting Image Screencap

