Splinter Cell: Deathwatch Trailer: Things Get Personal for Sam Fisher

Arriving October 14th, here's the official trailer for Netflix's Liev Schreiber and Kirby Howell-Baptiste-starring Splinter Cell: Deathwatch.

With less than a month to go until Derek Kolstad ("John Wick"), Sun Creature and Fost, and Ubisoft Film & Television's Liev Schreiber (Sam Fisher) and Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Zinnia McKenna)-starring Splinter Cell: Deathwatch hit Netflix screens on October 14th, the streamer is giving us our best look yet at the animated series. Along with the official trailer waiting for you above, we have the new key art poster below, along with an updated image gallery, official overview, and more.

Based on Ubisoft's popular game franchise and produced by the developer, "Deathwatch" brings Sam Fisher's stealthy world to the small screen with a gritty new animated series. Co-directed by Guillaume Dousse and Félicien Colmet Daâge and bound for Netflix, the show follows the covert operations and moral conflicts of its iconic protagonist. With writing from Kolstad and music by Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans, the series promises espionage, tech, and tension in a sharply drawn 2D style. Now, here's a look back at the updated image gallery:

For those of you new to the franchise, Splinter Cell spotlights Fisher, a black ops agent working for a US government division called the Fourth Echelon. With the series set to debut this fall, the clip below begins ominously with a pair of goggles slowly sinking deeper into the water – before the teaser moves to the person we're assuming they belong to before what appears to be a black and white flashback to a scene where flowers are placed on the coffin of someone named "Douglas Shetland" (with "Beloved Father" inscribed on the wooden casket). "Once you get used to the shadows, you see bad people for who they really are. And they'll never see you coming for them," Schreiber's Fisher narrates – before a final cut at the end that we won't spoil.

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch is an animated adaptation of Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell, the award-winning series of espionage video games created by Ubisoft, with the first released in 2002. A series of tie-in novels following Fisher on his missions as a black ops agent was published in the mid-2000s. Stemming from Ubisoft Film & Television and animation studios Sun Creature and Fost, Netflix's Splinter Cell: Deathwatch is directed by Guillaume Dousse and Félicien Colmet-Daage. Derek Kolstad (John Wick) serves as the head writer, with Kolstad, Hélène Juguet, Hugo Revon, and Gérard Guillemot for Ubisoft serving as executive producers.

