SPY x FAMILY CODE: White Releases Dubbed Movie Trailer, More Details

SPY x FAMILY CODE: WHITE movie gets English dub trailer as Crunchyroll & Sony Entertainment announce global theatrical dates for April 2024.

Article Summary SPY x FAMILY CODE: White English dub trailer released, film debuts April 2024.

Crunchyroll & Sony set global theatrical dates, starting April 17 in Belgium, France, Switzerland (French-speaking) and hitting the U.S. on April 19th.

Movie's synopsis revealed: Loid's mission goes awry as Anya jeopardizes world peace.

The first SPY x FAMILY film, based on Tatsuya Endo's manga, follows the success of the anime series.

Crunchyroll announced theatrical dates for SPY x FAMILY CODE: White starting in April 2024 for its international territories, as well as debuted new dub trailers for the highly anticipated anime family action comedy. The film, distributed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment, will come to North American theaters on April 19 and will be available in both Japanese with English subtitles and dubbed in English.

The official synopsis for SPY x FAMILY CODE: WHITE is, of course, a high concept on top of the high concept for the series: "He's a spy. She's an assassin. Together, Loid and Yor keep their double lives to themselves while pretending to be the perfect family. However, their adopted daughter Anya, a telepath, knows both of their exciting secrets unbeknownst to them. While under the guise of taking his family on a weekend winter getaway, Loid's attempt to make progress on his current mission Operation Strix proves difficult when Anya mistakenly gets involved and triggers events that threaten world peace!"

Global theatrical release dates for SPY x FAMILY CODE: White include:

April 17: Belgium, France, Switzerland (French-speaking)

April 18: Australia, New Zealand

April 19: Canada, Spain, United States

April 23: Austria, Germany

April 24: Italy, Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago

April 25: Argentina, Aruba, Bolivia, Brazil, Central America, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Denmark, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Hungary, Mexico (in IMAX on April 18), Netherlands, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Portugal, Serbia, Slovenia, Suriname, Switzerland (German-speaking), Switzerland (Italian-speaking), Uruguay

April 26: Bulgaria, Ecuador, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Venezuela

SPY x FAMILY CODE: White is the first film installment of the popular television series – delivering an original standalone story featuring secret agent Twilight, his deadly assassin wife Yor, and their telepathic adopted daughter Anya in an all-new mission. Based on the widely acclaimed Harvey and Eisner Award-nominated manga written and illustrated by Tatsuya Endo, the television series SPY x FAMILY originally debuted on April 9, 2022, and was quickly embraced by fans across the globe. The first two seasons are available on Crunchyroll.

