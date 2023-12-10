Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, Review, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, Review, season 2, spy x family

Spy x Family S02E09 "The Hand That Connects to the Future" Review

Crunchyroll's Spy x Family S02E09: "The Hand That Connects to the Future" shows Yor & Twilight committing to the family without realizing it.

Article Summary Yor & Twilight display unwavering commitment to family in Spy x Family S02E09 - even if they don't realize it.

Anya's clever antics contribute to the family's safety amidst dangerous threats.

Yor's poignant realization underscores her dedication to a peaceful future.

Heartfelt Forger family moments shine, hinting at deepening bonds beyond the mission.

Last week's episode of Crunchyroll's Spy x Family, "The Hand That Connects to the Future," showed us how Yor and Twilight both have committed to the Forger family without realizing it. It was a very fun and sweet episode despite all the assassins onboard. We get to see Yor and Loid in their elements, kicking ass in the best way they know. Even Anya manages to save the day without anyone knowing. I love how, in a way, the Forgers come closer without even realizing it. I love episodes that focus on them as a family.

After the fireworks, Loid catches on to the urgency that the officers on the ship seem to be exhibiting, and he manages to read their lips as they talk to each other: turns out there are bombs that have been set along the ship to ensure it sinks, all courtesy of the douche who kept feeding information to all the other assassins. Anya notices Loid's urgency and tells him she wants to play at the daycare to give him some peace of mind to go take care of the bombs, which he does under disguise, of course. All the while Anya sneaks out to try and help Yor, which she actually does. It was actually very sweet how she is not able to climb up but finds Yor stabby thingies and throws them up, which causes two other assassins to trip on them and pretty much kill themselves in the process.

During her fight, Yor realizes it is important for her to do this in order to bring a better future forth, for those kids growing up now instead of having to experience war and death. In the process, she thinks of Anya and tells herself Loid would forgive her if he found out and understood her intentions. I actually think he would, as she is pretty much of the same mentality as Loid; however, they are both working for different sides. Yor convinces herself she is doing this for her family and for a peaceful future and just goes on another level, picks up her stabby thingy, and wins the match against the sword douche, finally able to save the Gretchers and get them to their last leg of their rendezvous. Before leaving Olka thanks Yor and offers her to hug the baby as it is because of Yor that now he has a chance to have a future. It was a very sweet scene, and I am even getting choked up thinking about it now, even more so when Olka wishes Yor to find peace and happiness in her family.

On the other side, Loid has been working like crazy trying to disarm all the bombs aboard, having to break the vintage clock and throwing it overboard to ensure everyone's safety. The bomb ends up exploding before hitting the water, successfully taking out the escape for the last two assassins left, and we see sharks surrounding them in the process. Afterward, Loid heads over to pick up Anya, feeling guilty for putting his family aside once again. Loid quickly catches himself trying to remind himself this family is a mission itself, but we all know he has deeper feelings. It was very sweet to see Loid and Anya's interaction the following day. I live for Forger moments.

I also loved that, after seeing the Gretchers out, Matthew informs Yor that her family has been trying to set up time to meet with her family and tells her to enjoy her vacation with the Forgers as a reward for completing this mission. It was very sweet as right before that, he told her not to become soft and then followed up with this. I really enjoy this episode, but y'all already know I will simp over every story that focuses on the Forgers getting closer as a family. I cannot wait for them to meet up on the island and have adventures together. I do have to say, my favorite part was Anya trying to tell the daycare lady she ran away because she needed to poop, I was laughing so much during that scene, especially when the lady misunderstands bombs for more poop— I am laughing all over again just writing this.

