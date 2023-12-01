Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, Review, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, Review, season 2, spy x family

Spy x Family Season 2 Ep. 8: Yor's Killer Symphony & Yuri's Bad Tea

Crunchyroll's Spy x Family S02E08: "The Symphony Upon the Ship" and "Sis's Herb Tea" was a fun two-parter that spotlights Yor's deadliness.

The latest episode of Crunchyroll's Spy x Family consisted of two parts: the main episode, "The Symphony Upon the Ship," and "Sis's Herb Tea," which was a small section at the end. The episode shows Yor's growing attachment to the Forgers and how deadly she can be while cornered. This episode shows Yor will stop at nothing to accomplish her missions the way Twilight would. We also get a snippet of Yuri and a flashback into his past growing up with Yor.

So the rendezvous time has arrived, and it is time for Yor and Matthew to escort the Gretchers to safety. It seems all roads leading to the end point seem to be filled with people heading up to watch the fireworks show. Yor uses the shortcut key provided by Matthew, and they are cornered. Thankfully Matthew was able to save the day by taking over the snipper and shooting most of those around them. Also, Yor was able to think fast and get the Gretchers out of the way just in time before brutality took over, and she gave herself to her senses.

It was only killers killing killers, but man was it a fun scene. Yor going off and destroying the hell out of the assassins cornering them with Matthew trying to clean up behind her as the fireworks set the tone and kept everyone else away from the battlefield. Some a-hole was able to get through Matthew, and I wonder if he is even alive. He almost got to finish Yor off, but then Yor started thinking of her new family and looking forward to living that mom life. It was pretty sweet to see she is as invested as Anya is in the Forgers. Even if Loid does not truly admit it, he is trying, and it is pretty adorable to see him trying to win Anya over. That said, Yor is pretty badass and insanely terrifying. I

The last part, "Sis's Herb Tea," focuses on Yuri and his experience while getting sick. Clearly, we have seen growing up with Yor was not easy, considering her poisonous foods that even Bond has grown to loathe. Well, Yuri has fallen ill in the middle of a mission, letting the target escape in the process. We see him ask his superior, who is taking care of him, to get him a special tea with a bear in it which apparently is famous for tasting bad. We get to see why Yuri is so fond of it: it reminds him of the horrid herbal tea Yor made for him as kids. It is definitely a wonder Yuri is alive at this point after being cared for by Yor. I understand why Yuri is so close to Yor, but I also hate how creepy it comes across sometimes.

It was a very fun episode, and even more so seeing Yor's resolve after remembering her Forger family. I hope this leads to more family moments and bonding with Anya, but especially with Loid. I am a total simp for them as a couple, and I hope to see them grow closer and hopefully get to know each others' secrets… ahem… but y'all already know my hopes and needs for TwiYor. Anyway, Once again, another great episode to join the list for this second season. I cannot wait to see how this adventure ends.

