Squid Game Season 2 Key Art, Teaser: Hwang Dong-hyuk Has A Message

While rumors of additional seasons of Director, Writer & Executive Producer Hwang Dong-hyuk's global phenomenon Squid Game began building steam late last year, Netflix confirmed when the new year rolled around that there would be more "rounds" on the way to the streaming service. Since that time, Hwang Dong-hyuk has done a nice job of dropping what intel they could considering work on the new season was in its early stages. But this afternoon, not only did Hwang Dong-hyuk have a message that fans will definitely want to check out but also a mini-teaser and key art for the show's return.

It took 12 years to bring the first season of Squid Game to life last year. But it took 12 days for Squid Game to become the most popular Netflix series ever. As the writer, director, and producer of 'Squid Game,' a huge shout out to fans around the world. Thank you for watching and loving our show. And now, Gi-hun returns. The Front Man returns. Season 2 is coming. The man in the suit with ddakji might be back. You'll also be introduced to Young-hee's boyfriend, Cheol-su. Join us once more for a whole new round. Hwang Dong-hyuk

Director, Writer, and Executive Producer of Squid Game

Now here's a look at the official teaser that was released along with Hwang Dong-hyuk's message to viewers followed by the teaser key art mentioned above:

The nine-episode series focuses on 456 desperate contestants who compete with each other in a mysterious and deadly survival game involving multiple rounds of childhood games to win 45.6 billion in prize money that can pull them out of their financial misery. Now here's a look back at the official trailer that kicked off this year's global phenomenon, followed by the cast & director taking viewers behind the scenes for some personal insights into how the series came to life:

A mysterious invitation to join the game is sent to people at risk who are in dire need of money. 456 participants from all walks of life are locked into a secret location where they play games in order to win 45.6 billion won. Every game is a Korean traditional children's game such as Red Light, Green Light, but the consequence of losing is death. Who will be the winner, and what is the purpose behind this game?